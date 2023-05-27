2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 tee times and TV schedule explored

Harry Hall extended his lead after the second round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot a 4-under par 66 to maintain a three stroke lead over Harris English.

Hall played a bogey-free round on the first day and topped the leaderboard and maintained the lead after the second round on Friday, May 26.

The Englishman continued the tradition of starting the game with two back-to-back birdies on the initial holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Harry Hall sank six birdies and two bogeys on Friday to wrap up with a score of 66.

Several of the top-ranked golfers failed to make the projected cut of +1 in the second round and exited the tournament. Jordan Spieth failed to make the cut in the event alongside Lucas Herbert, Eric Cole, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim and many others.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 tee times

As the leader of the tournament, Hall secured the last slot to start the third round. He will pair up with Harris English and will start the game at 1:50 pm ET.

The third round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will start at 7:50 am ET with Aaron Baddeley taking the first shot of the day alongside Vincent Norman on the first tee.

Here are the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 tee times:

7:50 a.m.- Aaron Baddeley, Vincent Norman

8 a.m.- Cameron Champ, Maverick McNealy

8:10 a.m.- Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel

8:20 a.m.- Russell Knox, Alex Smalley

8:30 a.m.- Stephan Jaeger, Matthias Schwab

8:40 a.m.- Beau Hossler, Paul Haley II

8:50 a.m.- Joel Dahmen, Kurt Kitayama

9 a.m.- Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

9:10 a.m.- Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd

9:20 a.m.- Luke Donald, Collin Morikawa

9:30 a.m.- Jimmy Walker, Luke List

9:40 a.m.- Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:55 a.m.- Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers

10:05 a.m.- J.J. Spaun, Brain Harman

10:15 a.m.- Kramer Hickok, Russell Henley

10:25 a.m.- Matt NeSmith, Zecheng Dou

10:35 a.m.- Aaron Rai, Viktor Hovland

10:45 a.m.- Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry

10:55 a.m.- Justin Lower, Michael Kim

11:05 a.m.- Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:15 a.m.- Patton Kizzire, Justin Suh

11:25 a.m.- Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

11:35 am.- Sam Stevens, Cody Gribble

11:45 a.m.- Sam Burns, K.H. Lee

12:00 p.m.- Si Woo Kim, Chad Ramey

12:10 p.m.- Akshay Bhatia, Alex Noren

12:20 p.m.- Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman

12:30 p.m.- David Lipsky, Chez Reavie

12:40 p.m.- Max Homa, Peter Malnati

12:50 p.m.- Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges

1 p.m.- Justin Rose, Ben Griffin

1:10 p.m.- Austin Eckroat, Carson Young

1:20 p.m.- Andrew Novak, Scottie Scheffler

1:30 p.m.- Robby Shelton, Byeong Hun An

1:40 p.m.- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:50 p.m.- Harry Hall, Harris English

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 TV schedule

Round 3 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will be available on Golf Channel while the live streaming will be held on ESPN+ from 8 am onwards until the competition of the round.

Radio listeners can tune in to Sirius XM to hear the commentary from 1-6 pm ET on Saturday, May 27.

Here is the full TV schedule for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Saturday, May 27

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

