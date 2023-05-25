In photos: Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 host Colonial Country Club

With the completion of the 2023 PGA Championship, the Tour returns with a new tournament, the Charles Schwab Challenge, which will begin with an open round on Thursday, May 25, and runs through Sunday, May 28, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Players gathered in Fort Worth on Monday to start the practice round, which will be followed by the opening round on Thursday. The non-major tournament features many of the world's finest golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and others.

Burns stole the championship away from Scheffler last year after defeating him in a playoff. He shot a par-3, while Scheffler had to settle for a par-4. However, he is now eager for a win and is the week's favorite with odd points of +400.

Here are some worth-watching pictures from the Charles Schwab Challenge's host Colonial Country Club.

1) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth checked his injured wrist ahead of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Image via Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman)

Jordan Spieth has been struggling with his wrist, which had the worst impact on his performance during the 2023 PGA Championship. Although, the American golfer said that he recovered, he was caught checking on his injury during the practice round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

It is important to note that with odds points of +1400, Spieth is the second favorite to win the trophy this week.

2) Sam Burns

Sam Burns playing on the sixth hole of the Colonial Country Club (Image via Getty/Jonathan Bachman)

Last year's champion Sam Burns was seen practising at the Colonial Country Club on Wednesday. He was hitting shots on the sixth hole ahead of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In 2022, Burns tied up with Scottie Scheffler with a score of 9-under after the fourth round. However, with a par-4 on the 18th hole in playoffs, he won the tournament and is looking forward to defending the title this year.

3) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty/Jonathan Bachman)

Viktor Hovland was seen lining up to take a shot on the fifth hole at the Colonial Country Club, in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, May 24. The Norwegian golfer finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship and is looking forward to competing in the first tournament after the major.

Hovland last won the Hero World Challenge in December 2022 and has a good record on the PGA Tour events.

5) Michael Block

Michael Block at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty/Jonathan Bachman)

Michael Block became fans' favorite golfer after his resounding performance at the 2023 PGA Championship. Prior to the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge, he was seen signing an autograph for a young fan.

Block finished in 15th place in the major tournament. It was his best finish at a major event.

