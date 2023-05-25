The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at the historic Colonial in Texas is a highly awaited event. As fans excitedly look forward to the event, here is all the information about the Charles Schwab Challenge TV Schedule.

The Charles Schwab has been well covered, and fans of the sport may easily find their fill of the action. The tournament will be broadcast on both Golf Channel and CBS, guaranteeing riveting television coverage. The convenience of digital access is further enhanced by online streaming platforms such as PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Block, M.W. Lee, Coody Stacked featured groups on PGA TOUR LIVE for Thursday @CSChallengeFW 9:15 a.m. ETSpieth, Rose, Kirk9:26 a.m. ETFowler, Fleetwood, Hoge1:44 p.m. ETHovland, Kitayama, Davis1:55 p.m. ETFinau, Im, Morikawa2:38 p.m. ETBlock, M.W. Lee, Coody Stacked featured groups on PGA TOUR LIVE for Thursday @CSChallengeFW 💪9:15 a.m. ETSpieth, Rose, Kirk9:26 a.m. ETFowler, Fleetwood, Hoge1:44 p.m. ETHovland, Kitayama, Davis1:55 p.m. ETFinau, Im, Morikawa2:38 p.m. ETBlock, M.W. Lee, Coody https://t.co/ykVpujdqhF

Beginning on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and continuing through Sunday, May 28, the prestigious Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, will host the annual Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament's $8.7 million prize pool attracts the world's best players. Sam Burns, the current champion, will defend his title against an extremely talented and driven competition.

In a thrilling playoff last year at Colonial, Scottie Scheffler lost to Sam Burns, despite Burns being seven strokes behind going into the final round. Scheffler, the current World No. 2, is the clear favorite this week, and with good reason.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round

This spectacular event will showcase the highest levels of golfing prowess, grit, and sportsmanship, promising an amazing performance. Keep checking back for more coverage and information as we bring you the full event.

Full Charles Schwab Challenge TV Schedule explored

Spectators at home will be able to see all the action from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge thanks to a joint effort between Golf Channel and CBS. The first two days and early weekend coverage will be handled by Golf Channel, while CBS will take over for the main broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, making sure that no one misses a single exciting moment.

Here are the full Charles Schwab Challenge TV Schedule:

Thursday, May 25: 4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel) Friday, May 26: 4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel) Saturday, May 27: 1-3 pm ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 pm ET (CBS)

1-3 pm ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 pm ET (CBS) Sunday, May 28: 1-3 pm ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 pm ET (CBS)

Insights on how to tune in to the Charles Schwab Challenge via live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the 2023 Charles Schwab live online for those who can't wait to see all the action. If you want to see the event covered exclusively, tune in to PGA Tour Live on services like ESPN+, Paramount+, and Peacock.

PGA Tour Live will begin streaming coverage of the tournament at 8:15 am ET on Thursday and Friday, and at 8 am ET on Saturday and Sunday. All four days of the competition will be broadcast live, with riveting coverage of selected groups so that fans can see their favorite players in action.

