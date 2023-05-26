2023 Charles Schwab Challenge round 2 tee times explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge ended with Harry Hall in the lead. The Englishman shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to take a three-shot advantage over second-placed Harris English. Hall stormed past the likes of Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Michael Kim, Ryan Fox and Scottie Scheffler, among others, to take the early lead.

The event being held at the Colonial Country Club’s John Bredemus/Perry Maxwell designed course is set to get interesting on Day 2. The second round is expected to get fiery as each golfer on the stacked field looks to take a grip of the game ahead of the 36-hole cut.

It’ll be interesting to see how names like Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Kim Si-woo, Max Homa and defending champion Sam Burns react from their top 10 spots on the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge round 2 tee times

Round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off at 8:20 am with Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble and Emiliano Grillo on the first tee. Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley and Aaron Rai will follow suit at 8:31 am. Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:44 pm with Davis Riley and Sam Burns.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth (T82), who had a forgettable start to the event, will tee off at 1:55 pm with Chris Kirk and Justin Rose. Interestingly, PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block shocked everyone on Day 1. The golfer, who arrived at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a sponsor exemption, ended up dead last on the leaderboard after the first round. Fans also look forward to seeing if the golfer manages to improve in the second round.

Here are the complete tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club:

1st tee

8:20 am - Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

8:31 am - Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

8:42 am - Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

8:53 am - Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

9:04 am - Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

9:15 am - Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

9:26 am - Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

9:37 am - Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

9:48 am - Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

9:59 am - Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia

1:00 pm - Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

1:11 pm - Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

1:22 pm - Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

1:33 pm - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

1:44 pm - Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 pm - Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

2:06 pm - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

2:17 pm - Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

2:28 pm - Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

2:39 pm - Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

10th tee

8:20 am - Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

8:31 am - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

8:42 am - Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

8:53 am - Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

9:04 am - Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

9:15 am - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

9:26 am - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

9:37 am - Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

9:48 am - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

9:59 am - Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

1:00 pm - David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

1:11 pm - Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

1:22 pm - Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

1:33 pm - Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

1:44 pm - J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

1:55 pm - Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

2:06 pm - Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

2:17 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

2:28 pm - Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

2:39 pm - Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 tee times will be updated after Friday's second round.

