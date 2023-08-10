2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday play delayed due to inclement weather: Updated tee times explored

The start of the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been affected by the stormy weather, which has led to the delay of the tee times by two hours.

The first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was set to begin at 9:15 am EST on Thursday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the weather in the morning was not favorable enough to begin the first round at the said time due to the heavy storms.

PGA Tour Communications gave details about the updated tee times on Twitter. The PGA Tour wrote:

"Starting times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship have been pushed back due to inclement weather. First-round tee times will be approx. 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT in threesomes off of two tees. Updated tee times to follow."

The weather hasn't been favorable so far, with the practice round getting affected by the downpour and the thunderstorm. The Pro-Am on Wednesday was also affected by the storms.

The rain probability on Thursday is 60%, with temperatures going as high as 87 °F. The wind will blow from the southwest to the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

The PGA Tour has also informed fans that, due to the wet conditions, the preferred lies will be applied for the first round.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Due to wet conditions, preferred lies will be in effect for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Updated tee times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first round will begin at 11:15 am ET with Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, and Alex Smalley teeing off from the first tee. At the same time, Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley will begin their round from the tenth tee.

Here are the updated tee times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship (all times ET):

Tee 1

11:15 am: Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, and Alex Smalley

11:27 am: Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:39 am: Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, and Brendon Todd

11:51 am: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:03 pm: Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, and Corey Conners

12:15 pm: Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo

12:27 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, and Si Woo Kim

12:39 pm: Tony Finau, Jason Day, and Nick Taylor

12:51 pm: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman

1:03 pm: Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

1:15 pm: Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, and Beau Hossler

1:27 pm: J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

Tee 10

11:15 am: Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley

11:27 am: Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

11:39 am: Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, and J.T. Poston

11:51 am: Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:03 pm: Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, and Denny McCarthy

12:15 pm: Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, and Adam Schenk

12:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, and Sepp Straka

12:39 pm: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, and Rickie Fowler

12:51 pm: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy

1:03 pm: Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, and Hideki Matsuyama

1:15 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, and Sam Ryder

1:27 pm: Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman