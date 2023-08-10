2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday play delayed due to inclement weather: Updated tee times explored

The start of the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been affected by the stormy weather, which has led to the delay of the tee times by two hours.
The first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was set to begin at 9:15 am EST on Thursday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the weather in the morning was not favorable enough to begin the first round at the said time due to the heavy storms.
PGA Tour Communications gave details about the updated tee times on Twitter. The PGA Tour wrote:
"Starting times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship have been pushed back due to inclement weather. First-round tee times will be approx. 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT in threesomes off of two tees. Updated tee times to follow."
The weather hasn't been favorable so far, with the practice round getting affected by the downpour and the thunderstorm. The Pro-Am on Wednesday was also affected by the storms.
The rain probability on Thursday is 60%, with temperatures going as high as 87 °F. The wind will blow from the southwest to the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
The PGA Tour has also informed fans that, due to the wet conditions, the preferred lies will be applied for the first round.
Updated tee times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The first round will begin at 11:15 am ET with Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, and Alex Smalley teeing off from the first tee. At the same time, Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley will begin their round from the tenth tee.
Here are the updated tee times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship (all times ET):
Tee 1
- 11:15 am: Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, and Alex Smalley
- 11:27 am: Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
- 11:39 am: Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, and Brendon Todd
- 11:51 am: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
- 12:03 pm: Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, and Corey Conners
- 12:15 pm: Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo
- 12:27 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, and Si Woo Kim
- 12:39 pm: Tony Finau, Jason Day, and Nick Taylor
- 12:51 pm: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman
- 1:03 pm: Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar
- 1:15 pm: Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, and Beau Hossler
- 1:27 pm: J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
Tee 10
- 11:15 am: Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley
- 11:27 am: Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
- 11:39 am: Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, and J.T. Poston
- 11:51 am: Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:03 pm: Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, and Denny McCarthy
- 12:15 pm: Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, and Adam Schenk
- 12:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, and Sepp Straka
- 12:39 pm: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, and Rickie Fowler
- 12:51 pm: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy
- 1:03 pm: Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, and Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:15 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, and Sam Ryder
- 1:27 pm: Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman