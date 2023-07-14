Lucas Glover career earnings: How much has the PGA Tour star earned so far?

Lucas Glover took the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship following the inaugural round on Thursday, July 13.
The American golfer plays on the PGA Tour and has won seven professional tournaments in his career so far including four on the Tour. He also won the 2009 US Open.
Lucas Glover has earned $30,402,599 in his career so far according to Spotrac. His official tournament earnings are $28,977,099 while he made $924,500 from unofficial events.
Glover's highest earnings were recorded in 2009 when he won the first major of his career. He had earned $4,467,580 that year.
Listed below are the career earnings of Lucas Glover over the years:
2023
- Official earnings: $1,010,076
- Total earnings: $1,010,076
2022
- Official earnings: $1,941,797
- Total earnings: $1,941,797
2021
- Official earnings: $2,577,704
- Total earnings: $2,577,704
2020
- Official earnings: $728,355
- Tour bonus: $101,000
- Total earnings: $829,355
2019
- Official earnings: $2,613,965
- Tour bonus: $400,000
- Total earnings: $3,013,965
2018
- Official earnings: $789,382
- Total earnings: $789,382
2017
- Official earnings: $1,955,822
- Total earnings: $1,955,822
2016
- Official earnings: $948,927
- Total earnings: $948,927
2015
- Official earnings: $515,241
- Total earnings: $515,241
2014
- Official earnings: $210,166
- Total earnings: $210,166
2013
- Official earnings: $747,812
- Total earnings: $747,812
2012
- Official earnings: $67,112
- Total earnings: $67,112
2011
- Official earnings: $1,786,194
- Unofficial earnings: $120,500
- Total earnings: $1,906,694
2010
- Official earnings: $1,511,275
- Total earnings: $1,511,275
2009
- Official earnings: $3,692,580
- Unofficial earnings: $775,000
- Total earnings: $4,467,580
2008
- Official earnings: $998,491
- Total earnings: $998,491
2007
- Official earnings: $1,664,167
- Total earnings: $1,664,167
2006
- Official earnings: $2,587,982
- Total earnings: $2,587,982
2005
- Official earnings: $2,050,068
- Total earnings: $2,050,068
2004
- Official earnings: $557,454
- Unofficial earnings: $25,000
- Total earnings: $582,454
2002
- Official earnings: $16,349
- Unofficial earnings: $4,000
- Total earnings: $20,349
2001
- Official earnings: $6,180
- Total earnings: $6,180
Lucas Glover's PGA Tour earnings
Lucas Glover had a rough start to 2023. He missed the cut in his first three tournaments before rebounding back to finish 39th at the WM Phoenix Open.
Here is a list of all the events Lucas Glover competed in 2023, along with the money he won:
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 The American Express
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 WM Phoenix Open
- Position: T39
- Prize money: $87,000.00
2023 The Genesis Invitational
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: T51
- Prize money: $61,416.67
2023 Valspar Championship
- Position: T36
- Prize money: $35,280.00
2023 Valero Texas Open
- Position: 45
- Prize money: $29,815.00
2023 RBC Heritage
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 Wells Fargo Championship
- Position: Missed CUT
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
- Position: T79
- Prize money: $17,480.00
2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 RBC Canadian Open
- Position: T20
- Prize money: $102,330.00
2023 Travelers Championship
- Position: Missed the CUT
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Position: T4
- Prize money: $370,333.33
2023 John Deere Classic
- Position: T6
- Prize money: $218,035.71