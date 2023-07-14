Lucas Glover career earnings: How much has the PGA Tour star earned so far?

Lucas Glover took the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship following the inaugural round on Thursday, July 13.

The American golfer plays on the PGA Tour and has won seven professional tournaments in his career so far including four on the Tour. He also won the 2009 US Open.

Lucas Glover has earned $30,402,599 in his career so far according to Spotrac. His official tournament earnings are $28,977,099 while he made $924,500 from unofficial events.

Glover's highest earnings were recorded in 2009 when he won the first major of his career. He had earned $4,467,580 that year.

Listed below are the career earnings of Lucas Glover over the years:

2023

Official earnings: $1,010,076

Total earnings: $1,010,076

2022

Official earnings: $1,941,797

Total earnings: $1,941,797

2021

Official earnings: $2,577,704

Total earnings: $2,577,704

2020

Official earnings: $728,355

Tour bonus: $101,000

Total earnings: $829,355

2019

Official earnings: $2,613,965

Tour bonus: $400,000

Total earnings: $3,013,965

2018

Official earnings: $789,382

Total earnings: $789,382

2017

Official earnings: $1,955,822

Total earnings: $1,955,822

2016

Official earnings: $948,927

Total earnings: $948,927

2015

Official earnings: $515,241

Total earnings: $515,241

2014

Official earnings: $210,166

Total earnings: $210,166

2013

Official earnings: $747,812

Total earnings: $747,812

2012

Official earnings: $67,112

Total earnings: $67,112

2011

Official earnings: $1,786,194

Unofficial earnings: $120,500

Total earnings: $1,906,694

2010

Official earnings: $1,511,275

Total earnings: $1,511,275

2009

Official earnings: $3,692,580

Unofficial earnings: $775,000

Total earnings: $4,467,580

2008

Official earnings: $998,491

Total earnings: $998,491

2007

Official earnings: $1,664,167

Total earnings: $1,664,167

2006

Official earnings: $2,587,982

Total earnings: $2,587,982

2005

Official earnings: $2,050,068

Total earnings: $2,050,068

2004

Official earnings: $557,454

Unofficial earnings: $25,000

Total earnings: $582,454

2002

Official earnings: $16,349

Unofficial earnings: $4,000

Total earnings: $20,349

2001

Official earnings: $6,180

Total earnings: $6,180

Lucas Glover's PGA Tour earnings

Lucas Glover had a rough start to 2023. He missed the cut in his first three tournaments before rebounding back to finish 39th at the WM Phoenix Open.

Here is a list of all the events Lucas Glover competed in 2023, along with the money he won:

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 The American Express

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 WM Phoenix Open

Position: T39

Prize money: $87,000.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T51

Prize money: $61,416.67

2023 Valspar Championship

Position: T36

Prize money: $35,280.00

2023 Valero Texas Open

Position: 45

Prize money: $29,815.00

2023 RBC Heritage

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Position: Missed CUT

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Position: T79

Prize money: $17,480.00

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 RBC Canadian Open

Position: T20

Prize money: $102,330.00

2023 Travelers Championship

Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: T4

Prize money: $370,333.33

2023 John Deere Classic

Position: T6

Prize money: $218,035.71