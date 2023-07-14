Golf
Lucas Glover career earnings: How much has the PGA Tour star earned so far?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 14, 2023 14:38 GMT
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Lucas Glover (Image via Getty)

Lucas Glover took the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship following the inaugural round on Thursday, July 13.

The American golfer plays on the PGA Tour and has won seven professional tournaments in his career so far including four on the Tour. He also won the 2009 US Open.

Lucas Glover has earned $30,402,599 in his career so far according to Spotrac. His official tournament earnings are $28,977,099 while he made $924,500 from unofficial events.

Glover's highest earnings were recorded in 2009 when he won the first major of his career. He had earned $4,467,580 that year.

Listed below are the career earnings of Lucas Glover over the years:

2023

  • Official earnings: $1,010,076
  • Total earnings: $1,010,076

2022

  • Official earnings: $1,941,797
  • Total earnings: $1,941,797

2021

  • Official earnings: $2,577,704
  • Total earnings: $2,577,704

2020

  • Official earnings: $728,355
  • Tour bonus: $101,000
  • Total earnings: $829,355

2019

  • Official earnings: $2,613,965
  • Tour bonus: $400,000
  • Total earnings: $3,013,965

2018

  • Official earnings: $789,382
  • Total earnings: $789,382

2017

  • Official earnings: $1,955,822
  • Total earnings: $1,955,822

2016

  • Official earnings: $948,927
  • Total earnings: $948,927

2015

  • Official earnings: $515,241
  • Total earnings: $515,241

2014

  • Official earnings: $210,166
  • Total earnings: $210,166

2013

  • Official earnings: $747,812
  • Total earnings: $747,812

2012

  • Official earnings: $67,112
  • Total earnings: $67,112

2011

  • Official earnings: $1,786,194
  • Unofficial earnings: $120,500
  • Total earnings: $1,906,694

2010

  • Official earnings: $1,511,275
  • Total earnings: $1,511,275

2009

  • Official earnings: $3,692,580
  • Unofficial earnings: $775,000
  • Total earnings: $4,467,580

2008

  • Official earnings: $998,491
  • Total earnings: $998,491

2007

  • Official earnings: $1,664,167
  • Total earnings: $1,664,167

2006

  • Official earnings: $2,587,982
  • Total earnings: $2,587,982

2005

  • Official earnings: $2,050,068
  • Total earnings: $2,050,068

2004

  • Official earnings: $557,454
  • Unofficial earnings: $25,000
  • Total earnings: $582,454

2002

  • Official earnings: $16,349
  • Unofficial earnings: $4,000
  • Total earnings: $20,349

2001

  • Official earnings: $6,180
  • Total earnings: $6,180

Lucas Glover's PGA Tour earnings

Lucas Glover had a rough start to 2023. He missed the cut in his first three tournaments before rebounding back to finish 39th at the WM Phoenix Open.

Here is a list of all the events Lucas Glover competed in 2023, along with the money he won:

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 The American Express

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 WM Phoenix Open

  • Position: T39
  • Prize money: $87,000.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Position: T51
  • Prize money: $61,416.67

2023 Valspar Championship

  • Position: T36
  • Prize money: $35,280.00

2023 Valero Texas Open

  • Position: 45
  • Prize money: $29,815.00

2023 RBC Heritage

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

  • Position: Missed CUT

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Position: T79
  • Prize money: $17,480.00

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 RBC Canadian Open

  • Position: T20
  • Prize money: $102,330.00

2023 Travelers Championship

  • Position: Missed the CUT

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Position: T4
  • Prize money: $370,333.33

2023 John Deere Classic

  • Position: T6
  • Prize money: $218,035.71
Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
