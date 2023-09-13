2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The four-day event will see the Tour players return to green after a two-week hiatus following the FedEx Cup playoffs. The event, the first of the revamped FedEx Cup Fall series, is set to tee off on Thursday, September 14 at 9:55 am ET.

The Fortinet Championship is being played at the rebranded Silverado Resort in Napa, California. As mentioned above, the event will see several big names like Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Zach Johnson, among others, return to the greens. The golfers will compete for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off at 9:55 am ET with the pairing of Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely and Paul Haley II on the first tee. The trio of Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan and D.A. Points will follow suit at 10:06 am.

Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat and Chase Sienkiewicz will take the final tee off from the first tee on Day 1 at 5:17 pm. It is pertinent to note that several top-ranked players, including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, are missing from the Fortinet Championship field as they chose to play at the DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship:

1st tee

9:55 am - Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

10:06 am - Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

10:17 am - Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

10:28 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

10:39 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

10:50 am - Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

11:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

11:12 am - Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

11:23 am - Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

11:34 am - Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

11:45 am - Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

11:56 am - Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

12:07 pm - Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:05 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

3:16 pm - Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

3:27 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

3:38 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

3:49 pm - Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

4:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

4:11 pm - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

4:22 pm - Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

4:33 pm - Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

4:44 pm - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

5:06 pm - Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

5:17 pm - Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

10th tee

9:55 am - Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

10:06 am - Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

10:17 am - Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

10:28 am - Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

10:39 am - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:50 am - K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

11:01 am - Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

11:12 am - Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

11:23 am - C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

11:34 am - Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

11:45 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

11:56 am - Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

12:07 pm - Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

3:05 pm - William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

3:16 pm - Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

3:27 pm - Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

3:38 pm - Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

3:49 pm - Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

4:00 pm - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

4:11 pm - Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

4:22 pm - Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

4:33 pm - Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

4:44 pm - Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

4:55 pm - S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

5:06 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

5:17 pm - Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

Interestingly, the Fortinet Championship holds high stakes as PGA Tour players start their battle to retain their status for the new-look 2024 schedule. The golfers will compete with each other from the Fortinet to the RSM Classic in November to remain in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The winning golfers from the FedEx Cup Fall events will earn the same benefits as winning regular season tournaments, like a two-year exemption, spots in major championships and 500 FedEx Cup points.

As Tour returns to action after the break, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the Fortinet Championship leaderboard on Sunday.