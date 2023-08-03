2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open will start with the opening round on Thursday, August 3, and have its final round on Sunday, August 6. The tournament features a stellar field of 144 golfers, including six of the top 10 in the Rolex ranking.

It will be televised on Golf Channel from 9 am ET to 1 pm ET on Thursday and Friday and the last two rounds will be broadcast from 8 am ET to 12 noon.

One can access the tournament update live online and on mobile devices through Golf Channel's live streaming and also from LPGA Live, and a VPN can help binge-watch the tournament in countries outside the USA.

The UK audience can tune in to SkySports for the live streaming of the Women's Scottish Open.

Here is the TV schedule of the tournament in the USA (All time in ET):

Thursday, August 3

Time: 9 am-1 pm

Channel: Golf Channel

Friday, August 4

Time: 9 am-1 pm

Channel: Golf Channel

Saturday, August 5

Time: 8 am-12 pm

Channel: Golf Channel

Sunday, August 6

Time: 8 am-12 pm

Channel: Golf Channel

Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field

Here is the field for the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open:

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Elin Arvidsson

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Laura Beveridge

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Becky Brewerton

Ashleigh Buhai

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Laura Davies

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Nicole Broch Estrup

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Alexandra Forsterling

Laura Fuenfstueck

Ayaka Furue

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Johanna Gustavsson

Lydia Hall

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Caroline Hedwall

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Felicity Johnson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Tiia Koivisto

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Jana Melichova

Morgane Metraux

Kim Metraux

Anne Charlotte Mora

Kristyna Napoleaova

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Lee Anne Pace

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Lisa Pettersson

Pamela Pretswell Asher

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Madelene Sagstrom

Agathe Sauzon

Sarah Schmelzel

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Sarah Schober

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Michele Thomson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver Wright

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Liz Young