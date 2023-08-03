2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open will start with the opening round on Thursday, August 3, and have its final round on Sunday, August 6. The tournament features a stellar field of 144 golfers, including six of the top 10 in the Rolex ranking.
It will be televised on Golf Channel from 9 am ET to 1 pm ET on Thursday and Friday and the last two rounds will be broadcast from 8 am ET to 12 noon.
One can access the tournament update live online and on mobile devices through Golf Channel's live streaming and also from LPGA Live, and a VPN can help binge-watch the tournament in countries outside the USA.
The UK audience can tune in to SkySports for the live streaming of the Women's Scottish Open.
Here is the TV schedule of the tournament in the USA (All time in ET):
Thursday, August 3
- Time: 9 am-1 pm
- Channel: Golf Channel
Friday, August 4
- Time: 9 am-1 pm
- Channel: Golf Channel
Saturday, August 5
- Time: 8 am-12 pm
- Channel: Golf Channel
Sunday, August 6
- Time: 8 am-12 pm
- Channel: Golf Channel
Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field
Here is the field for the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open:
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Elin Arvidsson
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Laura Beveridge
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Becky Brewerton
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hannah Burke
- Virginia Elena Carta
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Laura Davies
- Rosie Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Laura Fuenfstueck
- Ayaka Furue
- Cara Gainer
- Nicole Garcia
- Eleanor Givens
- Linn Grant
- Emma Grechi
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Lydia Hall
- Leonie Harm
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Caroline Hedwall
- Kylie Henry
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Felicity Johnson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Tiia Koivisto
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Jana Melichova
- Morgane Metraux
- Kim Metraux
- Anne Charlotte Mora
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Lee Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Lisa Pettersson
- Pamela Pretswell Asher
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Agathe Sauzon
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt
- Sarah Schober
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Michele Thomson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver Wright
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Liz Young