2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field and players rankings explored

After a successful Amundi Evian Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is travelling to Scotland this week for the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 3, at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. The event, which follows the fourth major of the LPGA season, will see a 144-player field vying for the $2 million purse on offer.

Despite following a major, the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open has a big field. Top names on the LPGA Tour, including the likes of Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim and Charley Hull will be playing the weekend.

In fact, the Scottish event will feature 24 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking as top contenders. However, Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier will be the headliner.

Being played in its originally intended slot, continuing a four-tournament run in Europe, the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open will mark the LPGA Tour's return to a long-standing event.

2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field

Here are the top-25 ranked players in the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field:

4 - Lilia Vu

5 - Ruoning Yin

6 - Allisen Corpuz

8 - Hyo Joo Kim

9 - Atthaya Thitikul

10 - Xiyu Lin

14 - Charley Hull

15 - Celine Boutier

16 - Ashleigh Buhai

17 - Ayaka Furue

19 - Nasa Hataoka

21 - Linn Grant

22 - In Gee Chun

Here is the complete field for the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open:

Marina Alex

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Elin Arvidsson

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Laura Beveridge

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Becky Brewerton

Ashleigh Buhai

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Laura Davies

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Nicole Broch Estrup

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Alexandra Forsterling

Laura Fuenfstueck

Ayaka Furue

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Johanna Gustavsson

Lydia Hall

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Caroline Hedwall

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Felicity Johnson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Tiia Koivisto

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Jana Melichova

Morgane Metraux

Kim Metraux

Anne Charlotte Mora

Kristyna Napoleaova

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Lee Anne Pace

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Lisa Pettersson

Pamela Pretswell Asher

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Madelene Sagstrom

Agathe Sauzon

Sarah Schmelzel

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Sarah Schober

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Michele Thomson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver Wright

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Liz Young

More details on the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.