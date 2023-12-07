2023 Grant Thornton Invitational: How to watch, TV schedule, stream online and more

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational will commence this week at the Tiburon Golf Course on Friday, December 8, with its finale on Sunday, December 10. It's a mixed golf tournament featuring PGA Tour and LPGA Tour golfers. Sixteen players from each tour will team up to compete in a 54-hole format tournament.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be live-televised on the NBC Golf Channel. All three rounds of the tournament will be televised on the NBC Golf Channel/Peacock and

The first round will be presented live on the NBC Golf Channel/Peacock from 1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, and a replay will be available from 5 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. The initial few-hole game of the second and third rounds will be available on the NBC Golf Channel/Peacock, followed by the rest of the coverage by NBC/Peacock.

Here is the TV schedule for all three rounds of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (all-time in ET):

Round 1

Friday, December 8

NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock (Live)

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

NBC GOLF Channel (Replay)

Time: 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, December 9

NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock (Live)

Time: 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

NBC/Peacock (Live)

Time: 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Final Round

Sunday, December 10

NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock (Live)

Time: 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

NBC/Peacock (Live)

Time: 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Golf fans can also stream the tournament on any mobile device and online through various mediums. GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com will have live coverage of the tournament online and it will also be available on the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Round 1 tee times

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational on Friday, December 8. The tournament will start at 9:10 a.m. ET, with Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ taking the first shot of the day alongside Mel Reid and Russell Henley.

Leona Maguire will team up with Lucas Glover and will start the game at 9:25 a.m. ET. 2023 Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg will also compete in the tournament. He will also tee off at 9:25 a.m. ET along with his teammate Madelene Sagstrom.

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala will play together, while Megan Khang will be joined by Denny McCarthy. Nelly Korda and Tony Finau will start the game at 10:55 a.m. ET in a group that also features Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (all-time in ET):

9:10 a.m. – Mel Reid/Russell Henley; Allisen Corpuz/Cameron Champ

9:25 a.m. – Leona Maguire/Lucas Glover; Madelene Sagstrom/Ludvig Aberg

9:40 a.m. – Rose Zhang/Sahith Theegala; Lilia Vu/Joel Dahmen

9:55 a.m. – Megan Khang/Denny McCarthy; Cheyenne Knight/Tom Hoge

10:10 a.m. – Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners; Yin Ruoning/Nick Taylor

10:25 a.m. – Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel; Celine Boutier/Harris English

10:40 a.m. – Lydia Ko/Jason Day; Charley Hull/Justin Rose

10:55 a.m. – Nelly Korda/Tony Finau; Lexi Thompson/Rickie Fowler