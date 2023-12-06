2023 Grant Thornton Invitational odds and best bets explored ft. Tony Finau, Nelly Korda

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be making its debut at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will be collaborating this weekend, as the mixed-team event will have 16 PGAT pros with 16 LPGA pros. The Grant Thornton Invitational will have a prize purse of $4 million for its very first edition.

The three-day tournament will also feature three different formats. The first one will have the scramble format, while the second day will feature the foursomes format.

The last day will see a new format type- the modified fourball. The modified fourball will see both players hit a tee shot. Then, they will switch balls for their second shot and will continue playing with that ball until they finish the hole.

Some of the biggest stars who will take the stage for the Grant Thornton Invitational include the pairings of Tony Finau and Nelly Korda who also have the highest odds. Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson along with Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen will also be seen in action this week.

Following are all the odds and best bets explored (via Golfweek):

Tony Finau/Nelly Korda +550

Ludvig Aberg/Madelene Sagström +700

Justin Rose/ Charley Hul l+1000

Sahith Theegala/Rose Zhang +1100

Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson +1100

Lucas Glover/Leona Maguire +1100

Harris English/Celine Boutier +1200

Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson +1200

Nick Taylor/Ruoning Yin +1400

Joel Dahmen/Lilia Vu +1400

Jason Day/Lydia Ko +1400

Denny McCarthy/Megan Khang +1600

Russell Henley/Mel Reid +2000

Tom Hoge/Cheyenne Knight +2000

Billy Horschel/Andrea Lee +1800

Cameron Champ/Allisen Corpuz +2500

Grant Thornton Invitational Schedule, Game Format and more

The Grant Thornton Invitational will begin on Friday, December 8. The pair of Mel Reid and Russell Henley along with Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ will tee off together at 9:10 am ET. The event will also replace the QBE as the only mixed-team event on the roster.

Following are the tee-off times and pairings explored for the Grant Thornton Invitational (all times in ET):

9:10 am - Mel Reid and Russell Henley, Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ

9:25 am - Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover, Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg

9:40 am - Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala, Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen

9:55 am - Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy, Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge

10:10 am - Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor

10:25 am - Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel, Celine Boutier and Harris English

10:40 am - Lydia Ko and Jason Day, Charley Hull and Justin Rose

10:55 am - Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler