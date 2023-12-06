2023 Grant Thornton Invitational’s format explored

The 2023 LPGA season has already come to an end. However, fans may get another chance to catch their favorite stars including Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson at the Grant Thornton Invitational event.

The upcoming tournament will begin on December 8 and will run till December 10. All the rounds will have a different format each day, making the competition a unique one.

The first round on Friday will see 18 holes of scramble format wherein players have to hit a tee shot. After this, the team will select a ball to use for the next shot.

The second round will have the 18-hole foursome format, just like the Ryder Cup event. Lastly, the Sunday round will be an 18-hole four-ball format with a twist. Both players will tee off and on the second shot, they will switch their ball to play until it is holed.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational’s field, how to watch and other details

The inaugural season of the Grant Thornton Invitational event will have a 32-player field. LPGA stars will be teeing off together with their PGA Tour partners at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

There will be 16 teams that will vie for the title as well as fight for the $4 million prize purse. Out of this, the winning team will receive a whopping $720,000 prize share.

NBC and Golf Channel will offer TV coverage of the tournament. The first round on Friday will be telecast from 1 pm to 4 pm ET exclusively on Golf Channel.

Fans can watch the second round from 2 pm to 3 pm ET on Golf Channel and 3 pm to 5 pm ET on NBC. The third and final round will be telecasted from 1 pm to 2 pm ET on Golf Channel and 2 pm to 4 pm ET on NBC.

Below is the list of golfers who will be teeing off at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational:

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau

Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler

Céline Boutier and Harris English

Madelene Sagström and Ludvig Åberg

Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ

Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover

Mel Reid and Russell Henley

Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen

Lydia Ko and Jason Day

Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel

Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy

Charley Hull and Justin Rose

Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala