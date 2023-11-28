2023 Hero World Challenge: Expert picks explored

The 2023 Hero World Challenge field consists of several top players from the PGA Tour. The event to be held in the Bahamas will be a star-studded event and many champions will fight it out for the $3.5 million purse with OWGR points to be earned.

However, the host of the competition, Tiger Woods, has grabbed all the headlines as he prepares for a return following his third round departure from the Masters Tournament in April. Although Woods is featuring in the event, he isn't considered a clear favourite.

According to PGA odds, the 2023 Tour Championship winner and back-to-back Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland is the clear favorite to win the tournament with odds of 4-1. Scottie Scheffler is the second favorite with decent odds of 9-2.

As per the propriety model built by DFS Pro, Mike McClure portrays a similar story. According to the model, 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 Open Championship winner, Collin Morikawa, will likely struggle at the tournament. Additionally, Max Homa also has a strong claim to the top of the leaderboard and can be a surprise entity at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Rickie Fowler can turn out to be another surprise at the championship with a 20-1 long shot. On the other hand, 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods enters the tournament with odds of +1000.

2023 Hero World Challenge odds and field explored

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

With championship winners like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler gracing the field, the 2023 Hero World Challenge is expected to have lots of fireworks. It is a no-cut event and the field in the Bahamas will only include 20 players out of which most of the golfers have multiple championships under their belt.

Below we have compiled a list of the complete field for the 2023 Hero World Challenge with their odds to claim victory.

Viktor Hovland +400 Scottie Scheffler +450 Collin Morikawa +800 Max Homa +800 Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 Justin Thomas +1600 Cameron Young +1600 Sam Burns +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rickie Fowler +2200 Tony Finau +2200 Wyndham Clark +2200 Brian Harman +3000 Will Zalatoris +3300 Keegan Bradley +3500 Jason Day +3500 Sepp Straka +3500 Justin Rose +3500 Lucas Glover +5500 Tiger Woods +8000