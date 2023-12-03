2023 Hero World Challenge Final round: Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge will tee off on Sunday, December 3. The event, being played at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, will conclude with the day’s play. The final round of the 20-player event will be teed off at 10:46 am by the pairing of Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris.

The Hero World Challenge got underway on Thursday, November 30. Scottie Scheffler currently sits comfortably in the lead after three days of play. He is followed by Matt Fitzpatrick. The event leaders will enjoy the late tee-off on Sunday and the pairing will take their first tee of the final round at 12:25 pm.

2023 Hero World Challenge Final round tee times

The final round of the Hero World Challenge will start at 10:46 am ET with Clark and Zalatoris. They will be followed by the pairing of defending champion Viktor Hovland and former champion Rickie Fowler. The duo will take their first tee at 10:57 am. Event host Tiger Woods will follow suit at 11:08 am alongside Sam Burns.

Expand Tweet

Max Homa and Keegan Bradley will tee off at 11:19 am. Early leader Jordan Spieth tees off at 11:52 am with Sepp Straka. Leaders Scheffler and Fitzpatrick will follow Justin Thomas and Jason Day, who have 12:14 pm marked as their tee-off time.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (all-time in ET):

10:46 am - Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

10:57 am - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

11:08 am - Sam Burns, Tiger Woods

11:19 am - Max Homa, Keegan Bradley

11:30 am - Justin Rose, Lucas Glover

11:41 am - Brian Harman, Cameron Young

11:52 am - Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12:03 pm - Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

12:14 pm - Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:25 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hero World Challenge leaderboard

Scheffler held on to the lead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge on Saturday. The golfer fought off challenges from the likes of Fitzpatrick and Thomas on the moving day to stay clear on top. He finished the first 54 holes with a score of 16-under 200 to record a three-stroke lead.

The World No.1 golfer’s third round included two eagles and four birdies. The 27-year-old recorded his only bogey at the 18th hole after missing a 20-foot putt for par. Interestingly, Woods, making a comeback after seven months, sat T16, alongside Hovland.

Expand Tweet

Here is the leaderboard of the Bahamas event after the third round:

1 Scottie Scheffler -16

2 Matt Fitzpatrick -13

3 Justin Thomas -11

T4 Jordan Spieth -10

T4 Jason Day -10

T4 Tony Finau -10

T4 Collin Morikawa -10

T8 Sepp Straka -9

T8 Brian Harman -9

10 Cameron Young -7

T11 Justin Rose -5

T11 Lucas Glover -5

13 Max Homa -3

14 Keegan Bradley -2

15 Sam Burns -1

T16 Tiger Woods E

T16 Viktor Hovland E

18 Rickie Fowler +1

19 Wyndham Clark +4

20 Will Zalatoris +12

The final leaderboard for the PGA Tour-sanctioned event will be updated after Sunday's play.