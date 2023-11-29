2023 Hero World Challenge Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Hero World Challenge is all set to begin on November 30 at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. It is one of the most anticipated events ahead of the new PGA Tour season. To add to the excitement, the host of the tournament, Tiger Woods, will make his comeback at the event after a long absence.

The Hero World Challenge will feature 20 golfers in the field, including star golfers like Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Scottie Scheffler. Brian Harman and Lucas Glover will be the first pair to tee off at 10:46 AM (Eastern Time). Tiger Woods will play alongside Justin Thomas at 11:52 AM. Will Zalatoris will also make his return from injury and tee off with Jordan Spieth at the tournament.

Below are the pairings and tee times for Day 1 of the Hero World Challenge (all times ET):

10:46 AM – Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 AM – Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 AM – Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 AM – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 AM – Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 AM – Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 AM – Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 PM – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 PM – Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 PM – Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

Tiger Woods to make his return at the Hero World Challenge after a long absence from pro golf

After withdrawing from the 2023 Augusta Masters in April due to an injury, Tiger Woods underwent surgery on his ankle. Since then, he has been in rehabilitation and has not played competitive golf. Apart from caddying for his son Charlie Woods at a few tournaments, Tiger Woods was seen hitting a few balls on the golf course as he gradually made his way back from injury.

Woods announced his much-anticipated return to golf before the Hero World Challenge. At the pre-tournament press conference, he spoke about his surgery and plan for the future, adding that his game is rusty. Speaking via Golf Digest, Woods said:

My game feels rusty, I haven’t played in a while. I had my subtalar fused. I’m excited to compete and play and I’m just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven’t done it in a while. I can tell you this, I don’t have any of the pain that I had at Augusta or pre that in my ankle."

Needless to say, Tiger Woods' return to pro golf will make the Hero World Challenge a must-watch tournament.