2023 Hero World Challenge weather forecast: Are showers expected at the Albany Golf Club?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is being held from November 30 to December 3 at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The much-anticipated tournament has played host to the comeback of Tiger Woods who was out of the pro golf scene for over eight months in 2023.

Considering that the event is being held in the Bahamas, the weather forecast for the week is rather warm and sunny. It shows no chance of rain and very low winds. The maximum chance of rain has been predicted for Saturday and Sunday at 20%. Following is the weather forecast for the Hero World Challenge.

First Round Forecast: Thursday, November 30

Temperatures : High: 80, Low: 71

: High: 80, Low: 71 Rain : 10% chance

: 10% chance Wind: 7-13 MPH

Second Round Forecast: Friday, December 1

Temperatures: High: 82, Low: 75

Rain: 12% chance

Wind: 7-11 MPH

Third Round Forecast: Saturday, December 2

Temperatures: High: 82, Low: 76

Rain: 20% chance

Wind: 8-12 MPH

Final Round Forecast: Sunday, December 3

Temperatures: High: 82, Low: 74

Rain: 20% chance

Wind: 6-11 MPH

Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth all share the lead midway through round 2 of the tournament.

Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris make shaky comeback at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Both Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris have made their comeback at the Hero World Challenge. Both golfers were out for about seven to eight months due to injuries and subsequent surgeries. The start for both golfers on day 1 was slightly rough, with both of them hitting the bottom of the leaderboard after day 1.

Speaking about his round, Tiger Woods said via The Guardian:

"Now I know mentally what I need to do better. Physically, I knew I was going to be OK. Mentally, I was really rusty and made a lot of errors in the mind that normally I don’t make."

However, day 2 has seen a significant improvement, with Tiger Woods up to 15th place from his original 18th on day 1. While Zalatoris has not improved his position, his second round of play sees him at 4-under-par, which is a considerable improvement from the 9-over-par he finished with on day 1.