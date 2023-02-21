2023 Honda Classic: Best bets and odds explored

After a successful Genesis Invitational outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida for the 2023 Honda Classic. Coming off two back-to-back designated events, the Classic features just eight of the world's top 50 as its top contenders.
The regular format event, set to tee off on February 23, sits sandwiched between the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Owing to this, several top golfers have decided to take the week off to rest. With players like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler out, the Honda Classic field is being headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, and Shane Lowry. Unsurprisingly, Im is leading the odds chart for the event as well.
Defending champion Sepp Straka will also be on the 132-player field, along with Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald. The golfers will go up against each other for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.
2023 Honda Classic odds
Sungjae Im comes into the 2023 Honda Classic as the favorite. According to betting experts, the South Korean golfer has odds of 17-2 at the event. He is followed by Shane Lowry with 14-1 on the PGA odds board. Aaron Wise (22-1), Chris Kirk (25-1), and Alex Noren (25-1) are the other main contenders on the field, as per SportsLine.
Surprisingly, Billy Horschel sits towards the lower end of the top 10 on the odds chart. Meanwhile, Sepp Straka is just outside the 10. As the field misses many big names from last week’s Genesis Invitational, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfers perform at the Florida event. It is also pertinent to note that the PGA Tour event clashes with the LIV Golf League 2023’s season opener.
Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Honda Classic (as per SportsLine):
- Sungjae Im +850
- Shane Lowry +1400
- Aaron Wise +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2500
- Chris Kirk +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Matt Kuchar +2800
- Denny McCarthy +2800
- Billy Horschel +3000
- Thomas Detry +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Sepp Straka +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Adam Svensson +3500
- Harris English +4000
- Cam Davis +4000
- Adrian Meronk +4000
- Jhonattan Vegas +4500
- Lee Hodges +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Will Gordon +5500
- Robby Shelton +5500
- Patrick Rodgers +5500
- Nick Hardy +5500
- Garrick Higgo +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Ryan Palmer +6000
- Justin Suh +6000
- Danny Willett +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6000
- Stephan Jaeger +6500
- Padraig Harrington +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +6500
- Hayden Buckley +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Webb Simpson +7000
- Lanto Griffin +7000
- Davis Riley +7500
- S.H. Kim +8000
- Erik Van Rooyen +8000
- Russell Knox +9000
- Harry Hall +9000
- Charley Hoffman +9000
- Brandon Wu +9000
- Ben Taylor +9000
- Callum Tarren +10000
- Matthias Schwab +11000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Mark Hubbard +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- Aaron Baddeley +11000
- Zach Johnson +13000
- Pierceson Coody +13000
- MJ Daffue +13000
- Michael Kim +13000
- Kramer Hickok +13000
- Dylan Frittelli +13000
- Chesson Hadley +13000
- Carl Yuan +13000
- Ben Martin +13000
- Adam Schenk +13000
- Adam Long +13000
- Sam Stevens +15000
- Peter Malnati +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Luke Donald +15000
- Harry Higgs +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Danny Lee +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Akshay Bhatia +15000
- Zecheng Dou +18000
- Erik Barnes +18000
- Dylan Wu +18000
- David Lingmerth +18000
- Satoshi Kodaira +20000
- Ryan Moore +20000
- Ryan Armour +20000
- Kevin Tway +20000
- Vincent Norrman +25000
More details on the Honda Classic, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.