2023 Honda Classic: Best bets and odds explored

After a successful Genesis Invitational outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida for the 2023 Honda Classic. Coming off two back-to-back designated events, the Classic features just eight of the world's top 50 as its top contenders.

The regular format event, set to tee off on February 23, sits sandwiched between the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Owing to this, several top golfers have decided to take the week off to rest. With players like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler out, the Honda Classic field is being headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, and Shane Lowry. Unsurprisingly, Im is leading the odds chart for the event as well.

The Honda Classic @TheHondaClassic Current World No. # SungJae Im will be looking for a repeat of his 2020 triumph when he tees up again at this year's #HondaClassic Current World No. #1️⃣8️⃣ SungJae Im will be looking for a repeat of his 2020 triumph when he tees up again at this year's #HondaClassic https://t.co/NYDXsttYV1

Defending champion Sepp Straka will also be on the 132-player field, along with Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald. The golfers will go up against each other for the $8,400,000 prize purse on offer.

2023 Honda Classic odds

Sungjae Im comes into the 2023 Honda Classic as the favorite. According to betting experts, the South Korean golfer has odds of 17-2 at the event. He is followed by Shane Lowry with 14-1 on the PGA odds board. Aaron Wise (22-1), Chris Kirk (25-1), and Alex Noren (25-1) are the other main contenders on the field, as per SportsLine.

Surprisingly, Billy Horschel sits towards the lower end of the top 10 on the odds chart. Meanwhile, Sepp Straka is just outside the 10. As the field misses many big names from last week’s Genesis Invitational, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfers perform at the Florida event. It is also pertinent to note that the PGA Tour event clashes with the LIV Golf League 2023’s season opener.

Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Honda Classic (as per SportsLine):

Sungjae Im +850

Shane Lowry +1400

Aaron Wise +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Chris Kirk +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Matt Kuchar +2800

Denny McCarthy +2800

Billy Horschel +3000

Thomas Detry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Adam Svensson +3500

Harris English +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Lee Hodges +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Will Gordon +5500

Robby Shelton +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Nick Hardy +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Justin Suh +6000

Danny Willett +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Padraig Harrington +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Webb Simpson +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Davis Riley +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Charley Hoffman +9000

Brandon Wu +9000

Ben Taylor +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Matthias Schwab +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Aaron Baddeley +11000

Zach Johnson +13000

Pierceson Coody +13000

MJ Daffue +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Dylan Frittelli +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Martin +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Adam Long +13000

Sam Stevens +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Donald +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Zecheng Dou +18000

Erik Barnes +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

David Lingmerth +18000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Kevin Tway +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000

More details on the Honda Classic, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes