2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational format

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is scheduled to be held between August 17 and 20. The tournament features a rather unique format, different from the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour format. The Invitational brings together male and female golfers to compete simultaneously during the event.

The field will feature 144 female and 144 male golfers. The first two rounds of the event will be held at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational is a 72-hole event, spanning over four days, typical to what is seen on the PGA or LPGA Tour. The first two rounds will feature groups of three, with alternating tee times between men and women.

Expand Tweet

Following the first two rounds, a cut will be made at 65 golfers and ties for both parties. After the third round there will be a cut of exactly 40 players. The winners of the ISPS Handa World Invitational will be those who have the lowest combined score at the end of the four rounds.

Field for 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

The Men's field for the ISPS Handa World Invitational will not feature any golfers from the top 50 OWGR rankings, while the women's field will feature two- Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall.

Following is the field for the ISPS Handa World Invitational:

ISPS Handa World Invitational's Men's field

Felipe Aguilar

Thomas Aiken

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Callan Barrow

Elias Bertheussen

Lucas Bjerregaard

Gary Boyd

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

David Carey

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Asaf Cohen

Dave Coupland

Ugo Coussaud

Keenan Davidse

Jack Davidson

Louis De Jager

Gregorio De Leo

Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon

David Dixon

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Oliver Farr

Oj Farrell

Ewen Ferguson

Scott Fernandez

Michael Feuerstein

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Jr Galbraith

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Craig Howie

Habebul Islam

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Niall Kearney

Max Kennedy

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

David Law

Craig Lee

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Mikael Lundberg

Robert Macintyre

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Dermot Mcelroy

Richard Mcevoy

Ruaidhri Mcgee

Ross Mcgowan

Damien Mcgrane

Tom Mckibbin

Connor Mckinney

Velten Meyer

Zak Morgan

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Tom Murray

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Victor Pastor

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Maximilian Rottluff

Ryan Ruffels

Jamie Rutherford

Javier Sainz

Ricardo Santos

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Martin Simonsen

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Michael Stewart

Tristen Strydom

Henric Sturehed

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Jonathan Thomson

Darius Van Driel

Borja Virto

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Daniel Whitby-Smith

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jordan Zunic

ISPS Handa World Invitational's Women's field

Casandra Alexander

Chanoknan Angurasaranee

Tiffany Arafi

Dottie Ardina

Elin Arvidsson

Pia Babnik

Marta Sanz Barrio

Ana Belac

Laura Beveridge

Jaravee Boonchant

Lea Anne Bramwell

Becky Brewerton

Hannah Burke

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Trichat Cheenglab

Peiyun Chien

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Rosie Davies

Hayley Davis

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Amanda Doherty

Louise Duncan

Allison Emrey

Nicole Broch Estrup

Alessandra Fanali

Moa Folke

Alexandra Forsterling

Cara Gainer

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Emma Grechi

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Mina Harigae

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Lauren Holmey

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Lily May Humphreys

Nuria Iturrioz

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Sarah Kemp

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Noora Komulainen

Sara Kouskova

Aline Krauter

Bronte Law

Ilhee Lee

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Meghan MacLaren

Anna Magnusson

Leona Maguire

Clara Manzalini

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Olivia Mehaffey

Tereza Melecka

Jana Melichova

Kim Metraux

Anais Meyssonnier

Sydnee Michaels

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Azahara Munoz

Nastasia Nadaud

Kristyna Napoleaova

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Chiara Noja

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Yuri Onishi

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Maiken Bing Paulsen

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lisa Pettersson

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Riley Rennell

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Jessica Ross

Agathe Sauzon

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Emma Spitz

Madelene Stavnar

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Ellinor Sudow

Ayaka Sugihara

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Gabriella Then

Michele Thomson

Maria Torres

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Bel Wardle

Laura Wearn

Dewi Weber

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Jing Yan

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Liz Young

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang