2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational format

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is scheduled to be held between August 17 and 20. The tournament features a rather unique format, different from the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour format. The Invitational brings together male and female golfers to compete simultaneously during the event.
The field will feature 144 female and 144 male golfers. The first two rounds of the event will be held at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
The ISPS Handa World Invitational is a 72-hole event, spanning over four days, typical to what is seen on the PGA or LPGA Tour. The first two rounds will feature groups of three, with alternating tee times between men and women.
Following the first two rounds, a cut will be made at 65 golfers and ties for both parties. After the third round there will be a cut of exactly 40 players. The winners of the ISPS Handa World Invitational will be those who have the lowest combined score at the end of the four rounds.
Field for 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational
The Men's field for the ISPS Handa World Invitational will not feature any golfers from the top 50 OWGR rankings, while the women's field will feature two- Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall.
Following is the field for the ISPS Handa World Invitational:
ISPS Handa World Invitational's Men's field
- Felipe Aguilar
- Thomas Aiken
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Callan Barrow
- Elias Bertheussen
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Gary Boyd
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- David Carey
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Asaf Cohen
- Dave Coupland
- Ugo Coussaud
- Keenan Davidse
- Jack Davidson
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
- David Dixon
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Manuel Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Oliver Farr
- Oj Farrell
- Ewen Ferguson
- Scott Fernandez
- Michael Feuerstein
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Jr Galbraith
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Habebul Islam
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Niall Kearney
- Max Kennedy
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Craig Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Mikael Lundberg
- Robert Macintyre
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Dermot Mcelroy
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ruaidhri Mcgee
- Ross Mcgowan
- Damien Mcgrane
- Tom Mckibbin
- Connor Mckinney
- Velten Meyer
- Zak Morgan
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Tom Murray
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Victor Pastor
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- David Ravetto
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Ryan Ruffels
- Jamie Rutherford
- Javier Sainz
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Martin Simonsen
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Michael Stewart
- Tristen Strydom
- Henric Sturehed
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Jonathan Thomson
- Darius Van Driel
- Borja Virto
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Daniel Whitby-Smith
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jordan Zunic
ISPS Handa World Invitational's Women's field
- Casandra Alexander
- Chanoknan Angurasaranee
- Tiffany Arafi
- Dottie Ardina
- Elin Arvidsson
- Pia Babnik
- Marta Sanz Barrio
- Ana Belac
- Laura Beveridge
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Lea Anne Bramwell
- Becky Brewerton
- Hannah Burke
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Peiyun Chien
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Rosie Davies
- Hayley Davis
- Manon De Roey
- Annabel Dimmock
- Amanda Doherty
- Louise Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Alessandra Fanali
- Moa Folke
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Cara Gainer
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Nicole Garcia
- Eleanor Givens
- Emma Grechi
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Leonie Harm
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Kylie Henry
- Esther Henseleit
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Lauren Holmey
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Lily May Humphreys
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Sarah Kemp
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Noora Komulainen
- Sara Kouskova
- Aline Krauter
- Bronte Law
- Ilhee Lee
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Meghan MacLaren
- Anna Magnusson
- Leona Maguire
- Clara Manzalini
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Olivia Mehaffey
- Tereza Melecka
- Jana Melichova
- Kim Metraux
- Anais Meyssonnier
- Sydnee Michaels
- Anne-Charlotte Mora
- Azahara Munoz
- Nastasia Nadaud
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Chiara Noja
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Yuri Onishi
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Maiken Bing Paulsen
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lisa Pettersson
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Riley Rennell
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Jessica Ross
- Agathe Sauzon
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Emma Spitz
- Madelene Stavnar
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Ellinor Sudow
- Ayaka Sugihara
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Gabriella Then
- Michele Thomson
- Maria Torres
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Bel Wardle
- Laura Wearn
- Dewi Weber
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Jing Yan
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Liz Young
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang