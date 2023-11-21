2023 Joburg Open: Schedule, venue, top players and more

Joburg Open is a Sunshine Tour event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour scheduled for this week. The tournament started in 2007 and takes place in South Africa. Last year, it was held at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Dan Bradbury registered a three-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki.

The English golfer played four rounds of 63-66-67-67 to finish with a score of under 21. He won €167,843 in prize money and 335 points, which were added to the Race to Dubai list. The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place this week in parallel with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

2023 Joburg Open schdule

The 2023 Joburg Open is a 72-hole format tournament, which will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 23 and run through the weekend to conclude with the final on Sunday, November 26.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Joburg Open:

Round 1

Date: November 23, 2023

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: November 24, 2023

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: November 25, 2023

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: November 26, 2023

Day: Sunday

2023 Joburg Open venue

The Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, will host the Joburg Open. It was hosted at the same location last year as well.

Houghton Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course of 7241 yards in length. It's among Johannesburg's best golf courses in terms of quality.

2023 Joburg Open top players

The Joburg Open has a stellar field including the defending champion Dan Bradbury, who would be looking forward to a repeat of that success in 2023. The tournament also features LIV golfers including Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Brandon Grace.

Here is a list of some of the players playing this week:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

MJ Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Marc Warren

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

2023 Joburg Open prize money

This week golfers will be competing to win $190,000 in prize money from the purse of $1 million.

Here is the prize money payout for the 2023 Joburg Open:

1st $190,000

2nd $123,000

3rd $70,350

4th $55,850

5th $47,360

6th $39,100

7th $33,500

8th $27,900

9th $25,000

10th $22,350

11th $20,550

12th $19,200

13th $18,000

14th $17,100

15th $16,500

16th $15,800

17th $15,120

18th $14,450

19th $13,900

20th $13,440

21st $13,000

22nd $12,660

23rd $12,320

24th $12,000

25th $11,650

26th $11,320

27th $11,000

28th $10,650

29th $10,300

30th $10,000

31st $9,630

32nd $9,300

33rd $8,960

34th $8,630

35th $8,290

36th $7,950

37th $7,730

38th $7,500

39th $7,280

40th $7,060

41st $6,830

42nd $6,600

43rd $6,390

44th $6,160

45th $5,940

46th $5,710

47th $5,490

48th $5,270

49th $5,040

50th $4,820

51st $4,590

52nd $4,370

53rd $4,150

54th $3,920

55th $3,800

56th $3,700

57th $3,590

58th $3,470

59th $3,360

60th $3,250

61st $3,150

62nd $3,020

63rd $2,910

64th $2,800

65th $2,690

The previous winners of the tournaments include Charl Schwartzel, Joachim B. Hansen and Branden Grace.