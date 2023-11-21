2023 Joburg Open: Schedule, venue, top players and more

Joburg Open is a Sunshine Tour event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour scheduled for this week. The tournament started in 2007 and takes place in South Africa. Last year, it was held at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Dan Bradbury registered a three-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki.
The English golfer played four rounds of 63-66-67-67 to finish with a score of under 21. He won €167,843 in prize money and 335 points, which were added to the Race to Dubai list. The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place this week in parallel with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
2023 Joburg Open schdule
The 2023 Joburg Open is a 72-hole format tournament, which will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 23 and run through the weekend to conclude with the final on Sunday, November 26.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 Joburg Open:
Round 1
- Date: November 23, 2023
- Day: Thursday
Round 2
- Date: November 24, 2023
- Day: Friday
Round 3
- Date: November 25, 2023
- Day: Saturday
Round 4
- Date: November 26, 2023
- Day: Sunday
2023 Joburg Open venue
The Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, will host the Joburg Open. It was hosted at the same location last year as well.
Houghton Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course of 7241 yards in length. It's among Johannesburg's best golf courses in terms of quality.
2023 Joburg Open top players
The Joburg Open has a stellar field including the defending champion Dan Bradbury, who would be looking forward to a repeat of that success in 2023. The tournament also features LIV golfers including Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Brandon Grace.
Here is a list of some of the players playing this week:
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- MJ Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Marc Warren
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
2023 Joburg Open prize money
This week golfers will be competing to win $190,000 in prize money from the purse of $1 million.
Here is the prize money payout for the 2023 Joburg Open:
- 1st $190,000
- 2nd $123,000
- 3rd $70,350
- 4th $55,850
- 5th $47,360
- 6th $39,100
- 7th $33,500
- 8th $27,900
- 9th $25,000
- 10th $22,350
- 11th $20,550
- 12th $19,200
- 13th $18,000
- 14th $17,100
- 15th $16,500
- 16th $15,800
- 17th $15,120
- 18th $14,450
- 19th $13,900
- 20th $13,440
- 21st $13,000
- 22nd $12,660
- 23rd $12,320
- 24th $12,000
- 25th $11,650
- 26th $11,320
- 27th $11,000
- 28th $10,650
- 29th $10,300
- 30th $10,000
- 31st $9,630
- 32nd $9,300
- 33rd $8,960
- 34th $8,630
- 35th $8,290
- 36th $7,950
- 37th $7,730
- 38th $7,500
- 39th $7,280
- 40th $7,060
- 41st $6,830
- 42nd $6,600
- 43rd $6,390
- 44th $6,160
- 45th $5,940
- 46th $5,710
- 47th $5,490
- 48th $5,270
- 49th $5,040
- 50th $4,820
- 51st $4,590
- 52nd $4,370
- 53rd $4,150
- 54th $3,920
- 55th $3,800
- 56th $3,700
- 57th $3,590
- 58th $3,470
- 59th $3,360
- 60th $3,250
- 61st $3,150
- 62nd $3,020
- 63rd $2,910
- 64th $2,800
- 65th $2,690
The previous winners of the tournaments include Charl Schwartzel, Joachim B. Hansen and Branden Grace.