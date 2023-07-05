2023 John Deere Classic parking and bag policy: All you need to know for the TPC Deere Run event

The 2023 John Deere Classic is set to commence this week at the TPC Deere Run, starting from July 6. The tournament will tee off for the first round at 7 am ET on Thursday. Fans can enter the golf course one hour before the play each day and need to exit the venue at 4 pm.

However, spectators need to follow certain rules before entering the golf course. The John Deere Classic officials have released their bag and parking policy ahead of the start of the tournament in their recent post on Twitter.

Here is the John Deere Classic bag and parking policy:

1. Download

Prior to coming to the tournament, download the tickets you will be using to your cell phone in your Apple Wallett or Google Pay app for the best on-site experience and to avoid any issues with slow connections.

2. Parking

Remember where you parked so you can be sure to take the correct shuttles back from the tournament. Shuttles run continuously until 1 hour after play ends and after the concepts.

3. Don't Bring

Please consult the Prohibited items list. Do not bring large bags, knives, firearms, coolers, posters, signs or banners. Please see the full list for acceptable items to bring on the course.

4. Bag Policy

All bags must be 6 inches x 6 inches or smaller. Clear plastic bags may be brought in but cannot be larger than 12 inches x 6 inches. Medically necessary bags will be allowed but are subject to search at admissions.

5. Concerts

There will be post-play concerts after the final putt drops on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. You must have a ticket for that specific day to attend the concert. No entry is allowed. Gates close daily at 4 PM. More information at Johndeereclassic.com.

John Deere Classic @JDCLASSIC ATTENTION ALL TOURNAMENT GOERS

Here's what you need to know before you come out to



Gates open 1 hour before play each day

Gates close at 4 PM each day



Shuttle Schedules can be found online here:



See you at TPC Deere Run!

It is important to note that Denny McCarthy is this week's favorite to win the title with the highest odd points.

2023 John Deere Classic schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 John Deere Classic:

Thursday, First Round of the John Deere Classic

Date: July 6

Time: 7 AM ET

Channel: Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)

Time: 3 - 6 PM

Friday, Second Round of the John Deere Classic

Date: July 7

Time: 7 AM

FRIDAY FUNDAY: Cookie Card Giveaway at Main Entrance

Time: 9 AM

Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)

Time: 3 - 6 PM

Saturday, Third Round of the John Deere Classic

Date: July 8

Time: 7 AM

ALL DAY Chick-Fil-A Mooooving Day

Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)

Time: NOON - 1:30 PM

CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST)

Time: 2 - 5 PM

Concerts on the Course featuring Darius Rucker

Time: 5:45 PM

Sunday, Final Round of the John Deere Classic

Date: July 9

Time: 7 AM

Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)

Time: NOON - 1:30 PM

CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST)

Time: 2 - 5 PM

Trophy Presentation follows completion of play

Time: 5:30 PM

Concerts on the Course featuring Blake Shelton

Time: 5:45 PM

The tournament will conclude with its finale on Sunday, July 9.

