2023 John Deere Classic parking and bag policy: All you need to know for the TPC Deere Run event

The 2023 John Deere Classic is set to commence this week at the TPC Deere Run, starting from July 6. The tournament will tee off for the first round at 7 am ET on Thursday. Fans can enter the golf course one hour before the play each day and need to exit the venue at 4 pm.
However, spectators need to follow certain rules before entering the golf course. The John Deere Classic officials have released their bag and parking policy ahead of the start of the tournament in their recent post on Twitter.
Here is the John Deere Classic bag and parking policy:
1. Download
Prior to coming to the tournament, download the tickets you will be using to your cell phone in your Apple Wallett or Google Pay app for the best on-site experience and to avoid any issues with slow connections.
2. Parking
Remember where you parked so you can be sure to take the correct shuttles back from the tournament. Shuttles run continuously until 1 hour after play ends and after the concepts.
3. Don't Bring
Please consult the Prohibited items list. Do not bring large bags, knives, firearms, coolers, posters, signs or banners. Please see the full list for acceptable items to bring on the course.
4. Bag Policy
All bags must be 6 inches x 6 inches or smaller. Clear plastic bags may be brought in but cannot be larger than 12 inches x 6 inches. Medically necessary bags will be allowed but are subject to search at admissions.
5. Concerts
There will be post-play concerts after the final putt drops on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. You must have a ticket for that specific day to attend the concert. No entry is allowed. Gates close daily at 4 PM. More information at Johndeereclassic.com.
It is important to note that Denny McCarthy is this week's favorite to win the title with the highest odd points.
2023 John Deere Classic schedule
Here is the full schedule for the 2023 John Deere Classic:
Thursday, First Round of the John Deere Classic
- Date: July 6
- Time: 7 AM ET
- Channel: Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: 3 - 6 PM
Friday, Second Round of the John Deere Classic
- Date: July 7
- Time: 7 AM
FRIDAY FUNDAY: Cookie Card Giveaway at Main Entrance
- Time: 9 AM
Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: 3 - 6 PM
Saturday, Third Round of the John Deere Classic
- Date: July 8
- Time: 7 AM
ALL DAY Chick-Fil-A Mooooving Day
Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: NOON - 1:30 PM
CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: 2 - 5 PM
Concerts on the Course featuring Darius Rucker
- Time: 5:45 PM
Sunday, Final Round of the John Deere Classic
- Date: July 9
- Time: 7 AM
Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: NOON - 1:30 PM
CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST)
- Time: 2 - 5 PM
Trophy Presentation follows completion of play
- Time: 5:30 PM
Concerts on the Course featuring Blake Shelton
- Time: 5:45 PM
The tournament will conclude with its finale on Sunday, July 9.