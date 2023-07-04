John Deere Classic 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

The John Deere Classic, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the PGA Tour, has unveiled its 2023 calendar. Golf fans from all around the world are anticipating the thrilling event, which is scheduled to take place from July 6-9 at the legendary TPC Deere Run in Moline, Illinois.
The John Deere Classic, which has a purse of $7,400,000, draws top-tier professional golfers who will battle for both the prized trophy and a sizeable cheque. Players and spectators alike appreciate the tournament because of its illustrious past and stellar reputation.
John Deere Classic 2023 schedule
Here is the agenda, including the events schedule, for the John Deere Classic tournament week:
John Deere Classic 2023 top players
Here's a look at some of the top players scheduled to participate in the prestigious event:
Webb Simpson
Webb Simpson began his professional career in 2008. He has earned several PGA Tour victories during that time. One of his notable accomplishments was winning the 2012 U.S. Open, one of the four major golf championships.
Brandt Snedeker
Brandt Snedeker is another excellent golfer who has made a lasting contribution to the sport. Throughout his career, he has had success on the PGA Tour, taking home several victories. One of his finest accomplishments was winning the 2012 FedEx Cup.
Jimmy Walker
Jimmy Walker has had plenty of success on the PGA Tour. Walker made his professional debut in 2001 and has earned a number of triumphs throughout the course of his career. He won the PGA Championship in 2016, one of the four major tournaments in professional golf.
John Deere Classic 2023 prize money breakdown
- 1: $1,332,000
- 2: $806,600
- 3: $510,600
- 4: $362,600
- 5: $303,400
- 6: $268,250
- 7: $249,750
- 8: $231,250
- 9: $216,450
- 10: $201,650
- 11: $186,850
- 12: $172,050
- 13: $157,250
- 14: $142,450
- 15: $135,050