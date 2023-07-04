John Deere Classic 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

The John Deere Classic, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the PGA Tour, has unveiled its 2023 calendar. Golf fans from all around the world are anticipating the thrilling event, which is scheduled to take place from July 6-9 at the legendary TPC Deere Run in Moline, Illinois.

The John Deere Classic, which has a purse of $7,400,000, draws top-tier professional golfers who will battle for both the prized trophy and a sizeable cheque. Players and spectators alike appreciate the tournament because of its illustrious past and stellar reputation.

John Deere Classic 2023 schedule

Here is the agenda, including the events schedule, for the John Deere Classic tournament week:

DATE TIME EVENT Monday, July 3 ALL DAY Course Closed to the Public Noon John Deere Classic Monday Pro-Am Tuesday, July 4 ALL DAY Course Closed to the Public Wednesday, July 5 ALL DAY Youth Day Activities, sponsored by First Tee of the Quad Cities 3:00 PM First Tee Youth Day Clinic with PGA Tour pros 6:45 AM & Noon John Deere Classic Pro-Am (AM & PM Tee Times) Thursday, July 6 7 AM First Round of the John Deere Classic (approx. starting time) 3 - 6 PM Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST) Friday, July 7 7 AM Second Round of the John Deere Classic (approx. starting time) 9 AM FRIDAY FUNDAY: Cookie Card Giveaway at Main Entrance 3 - 6 PM Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST) Saturday, July 8 7 AM Third Round of the John Deere Classic (approx. starting time) ALL DAY Chick-Fil-A Mooooving Day NOON - 1:30 PM Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST) 2 - 5 PM CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST) 5:45 PM* Concerts on the Course featuring Darius Rucker Sunday, July 9 7 AM Final Round of the John Deere Classic (approx. starting time) NOON - 1:30 PM Golf Channel TV Coverage (CST) 2 - 5 PM CBS Sports TV Coverage (CST) 5:30 PM Trophy Presentation follows completion of play 5:45 PM* Concerts on the Course featuring Blake Shelton

John Deere Classic 2023 top players

Here's a look at some of the top players scheduled to participate in the prestigious event:

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson began his professional career in 2008. He has earned several PGA Tour victories during that time. One of his notable accomplishments was winning the 2012 U.S. Open, one of the four major golf championships.

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker is another excellent golfer who has made a lasting contribution to the sport. Throughout his career, he has had success on the PGA Tour, taking home several victories. One of his finest accomplishments was winning the 2012 FedEx Cup.

Jimmy Walker

Jimmy Walker has had plenty of success on the PGA Tour. Walker made his professional debut in 2001 and has earned a number of triumphs throughout the course of his career. He won the PGA Championship in 2016, one of the four major tournaments in professional golf.

John Deere Classic 2023 prize money breakdown

1: $1,332,000

2: $806,600

3: $510,600

4: $362,600

5: $303,400

6: $268,250

7: $249,750

8: $231,250

9: $216,450

10: $201,650

11: $186,850

12: $172,050

13: $157,250

14: $142,450

15: $135,050

