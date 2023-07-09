2023 John Deere Classic Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The John Deere Classic is prepared for its penultimate round at TPC Deere Run on Sunday, July 9. The leaderboard is taking shape after three rounds of fierce battle, and the final champion has tremendous prospects.
With an excellent score of -16, American Brendon Todd is currently in first place at John Deere Classic. With rounds 66, 65, and 66, Todd has displayed exceptional talent and dependability throughout the competition.
Denny McCarthy, a fellow American who is trailing by just one stroke at -15, is right behind him.McCarthy's rounds of 68, 64, and 66 show that he is in excellent form.
The John Deere Classic is poised for an electrifying finale with the final round still to play out. The golfers will compete on the difficult 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois, which has a par of 71.
A whopping $7,400,000 is the total prize pool for the John Deere Classic. Fans and viewers are anticipating an exciting conclusion to this important golf event as the suspense rises and the final round draws near.
John Deere Classic: Sunday Tee Timings
Matt Kuchar will take the first tee at 7:55 a.m. to start the final day of the John Deere Classic. Players will aim to make their mark on the leaderboard as Kuchar, who is renowned for his solid and consistent play, sets the tone for the day.
Some well-known players will have their tee times later in the day as the tournament continues.
Brendon Todd, the current leader of the group, will take the tee at 1:45 p.m. Todd is in a great position to compete for the crown thanks to his outstanding performance up to this point. Another great golfer, Cameron Young, will start his round at 12:40 p.m. on the final day of the John Deere Classic.
Young is a player to watch as he attempts to advance up the leaderboard due to his abilities and tenacity. The John Deere Classic offers a spectacular show of ability and competition throughout the day with these prominent players and many others competing for success.
1st tee(All time ET)
- 7:55 a.m. - Matt Kuchar
- 8:00 a.m. - Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok
- 8:10 a.m. - Chris Stroud, Cameron Champ
- 8:20 a.m. - Brian Stuard, S.Y. Noh
- 8:30 a.m. - Andrew Novak, Tyler Duncan
- 8:40 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley
- 8:50 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Byeong Hun An
- 9:00 a.m. - Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy
- 9:10 a.m. - Russell Henley, Russell Knox
- 9:20 a.m. - Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott
- 9:30 a.m. - Gordon Sargent, Matt NeSmith
- 9:45 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Hardy
- 9:55 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Zach Johnson
- 10:05 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin
- 10:15 a.m. - Robert Streb, Jim Herman
- 10:25 a.m. - Troy Merritt, Seamus Power
- 10:35 a.m. - Cody Gribble, James Hahn
- 10:45 a.m. - Jimmy Walker, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:55 a.m. - MJ Daffue, Richy Werenski
- 11:05 a.m. - Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole
- 11:20 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Grayson Murray
- 11:30 a.m. - Chad Ramey, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 11:40 a.m. - Tano Goya, Jason Dufner
- 11:50 a.m. - Ryan Gerard, Beau Hossler
- 12:00 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Garrick Higgo
- 12:10 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Kevin Yu
- 12:20 p.m. - Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson
- 12:30 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:40 p.m. - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 12:55 p.m. - Mark Hubbard, William Mouw
- 1:05 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Kevin Roy
- 1:15 p.m. - Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston
- 1:25 p.m. - Peter Kuest, Jonas Blixt
- 1:35 p.m. - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk
- 1:45 p.m. - Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley