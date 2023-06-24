Who is Denny McCarthy? Everything to know about the 30-year-old golfer

Denny McCarthy is an American pro golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour. He first joined the Tour in 2018, after securing his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour finals. McCarthy has always been a part of the golf world, playing competitively on the junior golf circuit.

Denny McCarthy played varsity golf at Georgetown Preparatory School. In 2010, McCarthy played for the Junior Ryder Cup team alongside Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. He later went on to play collegiate golf for the University of Virginia, where he was a two-time All-American.

During his time as a senior at the University of Virginia, Dennis McCarthy led the US to victory at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship. He played alongside the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Beau Hossler and was the only American to shoot in the 60s on all four days.

McCarthy won the Maryland Amateur back-to-back in 2013 and 2014 and the Maryland Open three times. He also tied for 42nd place at the 2015 US Open.

Soon after, McCarthy started playing on the Web.com Tour. He eventually earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017–2018 season after finishing 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Fore Play @ForePlayPod DENNY MCCARTHY NEARLY HOLES IT FOR EAGLE AND A 59. DENNY MCCARTHY NEARLY HOLES IT FOR EAGLE AND A 59. https://t.co/v5khll7MiY

The following year, he played the Korn Ferry Tour once again, this time finishing at the top of the list and earning a Tour card for the 2018–2019 season.

McCarthy also has one finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. McCarthy's best ever finish at a Major is T7 at the 2022 US Open. He finished second at the 2023 Memorial Tournament after losing in a playoff to Viktor Hovland.

All about Denny McCarthy's childhood, family, and more

Denny McCarthy was born on March 4, 1993, in Maryland, to Dennis and Elena McCarthy. He has two brothers and one sister.

His brother Ryan played golf at Loyola Maryland University, and his uncle Mike McCarthy played golf at James Madison University in Virginia.

McCarthy tied the knot with Samantha Marzke in 2018. McCarthy also played basketball and table tennis and was a guard for his high school basketball team.

Poll : 0 votes