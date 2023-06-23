“They gave us no answers” - Korn Ferry Tour players confused about future amid PGA Tour-PIF deal

Amid the raging debate over PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Korn Ferry Tour players have now come out to state that they’re still in the dark about it. Players like Rico Hoey and Brent Grant claimed that the officials have still not given them any answers regarding the big deal.

Apart from the initial announcement, no explanation regarding the PGA Tour-PIF deal has been given to the general public. Several players including Masters champion Jon Rahm had also complained about the lack of communication on the matter. Now, Korn Ferry Tour players have raised their voices regarding the same. Speaking about the issue, American golfer Brent Grant pointed out that the players got “no answers” from officials despite numerous player meetings.

Speaking about the lack of communication in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, Grant said, as quoted by Golf Week:

“At the end of the day, they gave us no answers. I feel that there were more than enough guys like me at the meeting who were going to say probably the same things as me. They sprung it on us out of nowhere. We’re so in the dark it’s hard to tell whether they made the right move or not.

But for guys like me, Grayson Murray, ones who have won and grinded it out to get on Tour, they kind of feel sold out. But you know, me as a rookie, ultimately, they don’t even know who I am, so it doesn’t really matter.”

It is pertinent to note that no concrete information on the merger has been give out despite speculations in the air.

Korn Ferry Tour's Rico Hoey raises questions about the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Philippine golfer Rico Hoey is another Korn Ferry Tour player who complained about the officials keeping PGA Tour-PIF deal secretive. The 27-year-old golfer admitted that he “doesn’t really know what’s going on” and said that he was confused regarding the future.

Speaking at the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on Thursday, Hoey said:

“I don’t really know what’s going on or what’s going to happen. For me, I’m just really happy to play out here and am going to focus on that. We’ll just keep hearing whenever the news comes out.”

Hoey’s sentiment is common among Korn Ferry Tour players and PGA Tour players as well. However, the stakes for Korn Ferry players are high in the matter as the possibility of LIV Golfers rejoining the American circuit remains high. LIV players at PGA Tour events mean that the Korn Ferry players get fewer spots to break into. However, the details of the merger are not officially out yet.

