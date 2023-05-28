2023 KLM Open purse: Breaking down the prize money and winners' payout

The KLM Open, known in previous seasons as the Dutch Open, has a prize purse of €2 million ($2.15 million) for 2023 edition. The winner receives approximately 17 percent of that amount.

The rest of the purse is divided among all players who made the cut, following previously established percentages. Considering that 81 golfers made the cut this season, the amounts ranged from nearly $340,000 for the winner to $4,800 for the last-place finishers.

KLM Open @KLMOpen De winnaar van het KLM Open 2023, Pablo Larrazábal! De winnaar van het KLM Open 2023, Pablo Larrazábal!🏆 https://t.co/rImfPkAFsP

According to the KLM Open and DP World Tour rules, the winner will receive 460 circuit points and approximately 18.6 points for the Offcial World Golf Ranking.

Additionally, the champion is entitled to an exemption of more than two seasons on the DP World Tour, and is awarded places in other major DP World Tour events.

Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal won the title on Sunday after an excellent comeback. Larrazábal was T8, five strokes behind the leader at the end of the second round, but was able to recover by scoring -5 on the third day.

That rebound, combined with a bad day for his compatriot Jorge Campillo, leader until that moment, placed Larrazábal at the top of the leaderboard, which he never gave up. He took possession of the $340,000 assigned to the first place.

Second place was occupied by another Spaniard, Adrián Otaegui, with a great performance of 11-under 277, which earned him $220,000. In T3 were Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and South Africa's Deon Germishuys, who received $113,000 each. This closed the table of earnings over six figures.

Brief history of the KLM Open

The KLM Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments still played in Europe. It was founded in 1912 as the Dutch Open, a name that it has exhibited several times throughout its history.

It is now called the KLM Open in allusion to its main sponsor, KLM Royal Dutch Airlaines, a company that is assuming its third sponsorship of the event (it previously did so in 1981-90 and 2004-20).

Pablo Larrazabal playing his final hole to win the 2023 KLM Open (Image via Getty).

The tournament has been played at major Dutch courses. The last three editions have been held at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt. The course that has hosted it most times throughout its history is the Hilversumsche Golf Club, in Hiversum, with 30 editions, followed by the Kennemer Golf & Country Club in Zandvoort (23) and the Royal Haagsche Golf & Country Club in The Hague (20).

The tournament's top winner is the Belgian Flory Van Donck with five editions (1936, 37, 46, 51 and 53). Among the winners of the last two decades are notable figures of today's world golf, such as Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia.

The KLM Open is played in the usual format (Stroke Play) with four rounds of 18 holes each, with a cut after 36 holes. The cut is made for the best 65 players, plus ties.

Poll : 0 votes