Why is Sergio Garcia missing from the PGA Championship 2023 field? Real reason explored

The golfing world is buzzing with the news that Sergio Garcia, one of the sport's most recognizable figures, will be notably absent from the 2023 PGA Championship.

Garcia's failure to qualify for a major championship will be a significant milestone in his career. It will be the first time in nearly a quarter-century, since 1999, that the 43-year-old Spaniard has failed to qualify for a major championship.

Garcia's remarkable absence from the tournament, which is due to take place at the famous Oak Hill, has stunned fans and experts alike. Garcia's absence is all the more shocking given his long-standing reputation as a dangerous challenger in the world of professional golf. He is known for his great skills and incredible consistency.

His present place outside the top 200 in the Official World Golf Ranking reflects the veteran golfer's recent troubles, which have contributed to his absence from the PGA Championship.

Furthermore, Garcia's involvement with LIV Golf, a newly founded organization, may have affected his eligibility for the tournament.

Despite his apparent talent and previous accomplishments, he failed to match the championship's stringent requirements and was denied a coveted special invitation to round out the extremely competitive field.

Sergio Garcia - Career and PGA Title

Sergio Garcia, a 21-year-old golf prodigy, left an everlasting impact on the PGA and European Tours with his astounding early career exploits.

Garcia won his first PGA Tour event in 2001, at the MasterCard Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, demonstrating his remarkable talent and potential to the golfing world.

Later that year, he added another victory to his CV when he won the Buick Classic in New York, establishing himself as a rising star in the sport. Notably, Garca's victory at the age of 21 made him the youngest Tour winner since Tiger Woods, who achieved the feat at the age of 20 in 1996.

Garcia continued his ascension the next year, winning the Mercedes Championships in early January 2002, confirming his place among the PGA Tour's elite players.

He continued to thrive in 2004, winning the EDS Byron Nelson Championship and the Buick Classic for the second time, demonstrating his consistency and ability to excel on a variety of courses. Sergio Garcia won his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2005 Booz Allen Classic, further solidifying his status as a formidable contender.

Sergio Garcia's success extended beyond the PGA Tour, as he also contributed significantly on the European Tour. Despite a limited schedule on the European Tour, Garcia amassed an astounding score of 16 tour-level victories, demonstrating his versatility and skill on a worldwide scale.

His victories on the PGA and European Tours demonstrate his ability to flourish in a variety of event settings and cement his position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional golf.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia's extraordinary career has a total of 11 PGA Tour victories as of October 2020, including his best performance at the 2017 Masters Tournament.

These victories, along with his numerous European Tour victories, have cemented Sergio Garcia's place among the golfing greats and established him as one of the most accomplished and renowned players of his generation.

Fans eagerly await Sergio Garcia's future endeavors and anticipate witnessing new chapters of his incredible adventure unfold on the PGA and European Tours as he continues to compete and mature in the world of golf.

2017 Master Tournament and Fall

Sergio Garcia, known for his great track record in major tournaments, has been ruled out of the PGA Championship. Sergio Garcia's omission from this important tournament comes as a surprise to many, given his 23 top-10 finishes, including his stunning victory at the 2017 Masters.

However, his PGA Championship exemption, which he received for winning the Masters, expired two years ago.

Garcia has struggled in majors since then, failing to make the cut in 14 of his 22 starts and finishing below the top-15 in 14 of them.

