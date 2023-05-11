Sergio Garcia was defeated as he attempted to qualify for the 2023 PGA Championship. His defeat ended an outstanding streak of 95 consecutive major tournament qualifiers.

Since his debut at the PGA Championship in 1999, where he came second to Tiger Woods, the 43-year-old Spaniard has been a constant fixture in major tournaments.

He had four top-10 performances in the competition since then but has yet to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

Sergio Garcia's absence from this year's PGA Championship is a huge setback, given his stellar record in major competitions.

However, his recent form has seen his Official World Golf Ranking plummet to No.189 after joining the LIV Golf circuit.

Many other LIV Golf players' Official World Golf Rankings have suffered since joining the circuit.

This has been a frequent tendency among players who have joined LIV Golf. Many of them have struggled to retain their form and status after leaving the traditional tours.

Sergio Garcia's recent defeat cased major troubles

Sergio Garcia's failure to qualify for the PGA Championship this year has been blamed on his recent form and ranking.

Between last year's event and his transition to LIV Golf, he has not won a PGA Tour event.

Furthermore, on April 24, he did not appear in the top three on the Official World Golf Ranking's International Federation Ranking.

However, Sergio Garcia might qualify for this year's PGA Championship through a special invitation from the PGA of America.

However, now that the field has been determined, it has been established that no such invitation was sent to him.

Despite being a member of the 2021 European Ryder Cup team, Sergio Garcia did not qualify because he did not reach the top 100 ranking standards the week before the tournament.

He also failed to make the cut in last year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, falling short of the top-15 position required to qualify this year.

Previous champions are exempt for life, but because Garcia has yet to win the Wanamaker Trophy, he cannot qualify through this route either.

He could have continued his qualification streak this year if he had won one of his four top-10 performances in the PGA Championship.

Sergio Garcia's omission from this year's PGA Championship is also his first failure to qualify for a major tournament since the 1999 US Open.

Except for the 2020 Masters, where he was absent due to contracting Covid-19, this outstanding streak of major qualification began after he missed the 1999 US Open and has continued until now.

He would have been eligible to compete if he hadn't been ill, thanks to his victory at Augusta National three years prior, which earned him a lifetime exemption.

Sergio Garcia's dominance in major golf tournaments has made him a household name. His second-place finish in his PGA Championship debut in 1999 catapulted him to international fame, and he has since gone on to become one of Spain's most successful golfers.

He has won 36 professional tournaments around the world, including 11 on the PGA Tour.

While his failure to qualify for this year's PGA Championship is disappointing, he will be aiming to recover and rediscover his form in the following months to qualify for future major tournaments.

He is still a talented and seasoned player, and his record in major tournaments speaks for itself.

