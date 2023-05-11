The official field for the 2023 PGA Championship announced

The official field of the 2023 PGA Championship was released on Wednesday by a press statement on the tournament's official website. As usual, 156 golfers will tee off, starting next May 15.
As much as 155 of the names have already been defined, since the last place for the PGA Championship is reserved for the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament.
The list includes several important names in world golf, such as the PGA Championship defending champion, Justin Thomas, as well as Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth, among others.
It is noteworthy that golfers who regularly play on both the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour will be present, which shows that the PGA Championship and the rest of the major tournaments still occupy places of honor in this sport.
2023 PGA Championship official field
- Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND
- Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO
- Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN
- Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA
- Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]
- Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT
- Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS
- Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA
- Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA
- Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]
- Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
- Casey, Paul – ENGLAND
- Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO
- Conners, Corey – CANADA
- Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]
- Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ
- Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR
- Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA
- Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA
- DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX
- Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM
- Donald, Luke – ENGLAND
- Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]
- Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL
- Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA
- English, Harris – Sea Island, GA
- Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND
- Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND
- Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA
- Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND
- French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]
- Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK
- Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC
- Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA
- Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]
- Hadwin, Adam – CANADA
- Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL
- Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA
- Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND
- Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND
- Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA
- Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA
- Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN
- Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX
- Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK
- Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK
- Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]
- Homa, Max – Valencia, CA
- Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN
- Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA
- Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY
- Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX
- Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA
- Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]
- Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL
- Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND
- Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY
- Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]
- Killeen, JJ – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]
- Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV
- Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA
- Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC
- Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV
- Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]
- Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL
- Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL
- Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA
- Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN
- Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA
- Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA
- Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA
- Lowry, Shane – IRELAND
- MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND
- Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN
- McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL
- McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND
- McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV
- Meronk, Adrian – POLAND
- Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN
- Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA
- Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
- Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA
- Molinari, Francesco – ITALY
- Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV
- Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK
- Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA
- Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL
- NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC
- Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE
- Norén, Alex – SWEDEN
- Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK
- Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN
- Paul, Yannik – GERMANY
- Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA
- Pereira, Mito – CHILE
- Perez, Victor – FRANCE
- Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM
- Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]
- Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA
- Power, Séamus – IRELAND
- Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA
- Rahm, Jon – SPAIN
- Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ
- Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX
- Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]
- Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS
- Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
- Rose, Justin – ENGLAND
- Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL
- Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]
- Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA
- Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX
- Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN
- Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA
- Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]
- Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND
- Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC
- Singh, Vijay – FIJI
- Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA
- Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND
- Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]
- Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ
- Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]
- Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX
- Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN
- Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA
- Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA
- Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA
- Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA
- Svensson, Adam – CANADA
- Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND
- Taylor, Nick – CANADA
- Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX
- Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY
- Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA
- Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA
- Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC
- Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX
- Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND
- Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]
- Willett, Danny – ENGLAND
- Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC
- Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS
- Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]
- Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY
- Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY
- AT&T Byron Nelson Winner