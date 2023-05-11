The official field for the 2023 PGA Championship announced

The official field of the 2023 PGA Championship was released on Wednesday by a press statement on the tournament's official website. As usual, 156 golfers will tee off, starting next May 15.

As much as 155 of the names have already been defined, since the last place for the PGA Championship is reserved for the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament.

The list includes several important names in world golf, such as the PGA Championship defending champion, Justin Thomas, as well as Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth, among others.

It is noteworthy that golfers who regularly play on both the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour will be present, which shows that the PGA Championship and the rest of the major tournaments still occupy places of honor in this sport.

Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND

Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO

Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN

Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA

Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]

Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT

Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS

Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA

Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA

Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]

Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Casey, Paul – ENGLAND

Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO

Conners, Corey – CANADA

Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]

Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ

Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR

Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA

Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM

Donald, Luke – ENGLAND

Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]

Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL

Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA

English, Harris – Sea Island, GA

Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND

Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND

Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA

Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND

French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]

Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK

Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC

Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA

Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]

Hadwin, Adam – CANADA

Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL

Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND

Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA

Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA

Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN

Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX

Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK

Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK

Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]

Homa, Max – Valencia, CA

Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN

Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA

Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY

Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX

Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA

Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]

Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL

Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA

Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND

Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY

Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]

Killeen, JJ – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]

Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV

Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA

Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC

Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV

Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]

Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL

Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL

Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA

Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN

Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA

Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA

Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA

Lowry, Shane – IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND

Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN

McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL

McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND

McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV

Meronk, Adrian – POLAND

Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN

Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA

Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA

Molinari, Francesco – ITALY

Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV

Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK

Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA

Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL

NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC

Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE

Norén, Alex – SWEDEN

Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK

Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN

Paul, Yannik – GERMANY

Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA

Pereira, Mito – CHILE

Perez, Victor – FRANCE

Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM

Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]

Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA

Power, Séamus – IRELAND

Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA

Rahm, Jon – SPAIN

Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ

Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX

Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]

Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS

Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Rose, Justin – ENGLAND

Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL

Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]

Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX

Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN

Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA

Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]

Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND

Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC

Singh, Vijay – FIJI

Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA

Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND

Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]

Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ

Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]

Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX

Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN

Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA

Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA

Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA

Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA

Svensson, Adam – CANADA

Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND

Taylor, Nick – CANADA

Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX

Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY

Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA

Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA

Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC

Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX

Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND

Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]

Willett, Danny – ENGLAND

Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC

Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS

Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]

Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY

Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY

AT&T Byron Nelson Winner

