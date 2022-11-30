How rich is Sergio Garcia? Career earnings and net worth in 2022 explored

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia is one of the greatest players in golf. He won the 2008 Players Championship and the 2017 Masters. He has also been a consistent star in the European team of the Ryder Cup and is the team's all-time leading points scorer. This year, he defected to the controversial LIV Golf series from the PGA Tour.

In his decades-long career, Sergio Garcia has been associated with big brands. He turned pro in 1999 and signed a deal with Adidas. In 2019 the apparel brand announced a limited-edition polo to celebrate the company's 20-year partnership with Garcia.

President of Adidas Golf, Jeff Lienhart, talked about the special occasion.

"Anytime you can look back and say you’ve had a relationship with an athlete for more than 20 years, that’s a unique moment. Sergio has been one of our greatest creators and we consider him part of the family. We’re wishing him continued success both on and off the course."

The Spaniard was also sponsored by TaylorMade for a long time. However, he switched to Callaway in 2018. But after two years, he came back to TaylorMade in 2020.

TaylorMade's CEO David Abeles spoke about reforging the partnership with Garcia when he joined the company again.

"The opportunity to reunite with Sergio is one we couldn’t let pass by. Over the course of nearly two decades, we’ve built a deep connection and familiarity. He understands the history of our brand, the performance of our products and who we are as a people. We truly welcome his return to Team TaylorMade."

Sergio Garcia has also endorsed the watch brand Omega and launched multiple watches with the company.

When Garcia defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league from the PGA Tour, he reportedly received a whopping $125 million signing amount. It is estimated that his net worth is $70 million.

"I've definitely made the right decision" - Sergio Garcia on joining LIV Golf

Sergio Garcia at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches (Image via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia is Europe's all-time leading points scorer in the Ryder Cup. However, his participation in the tournament is in jeopardy after he defected to the LIV Golf series.

Garcia is no longer eligible to join the European team. After failing to participate in enough tournaments during the 2022 season, the former Masters champion will most likely lose his membership on the DP World Tour in 2023. He cannot receive qualifying points or be chosen as one of captain Luke Donald's six picks without having a tour membership.

However, despite being set to lose out on Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia does not regret joining LIV Golf.

"I can only speak for myself, but I've definitely made the right decision. I feel like I'm where I want to be."

He added that he knew what the consequences of his decisions would be. He also said that some players didn't want him on the team at the Ryder Cup, and he didn't want to be a burden on anyone.

"Obviously, I knew some of the things that might happen if I joined here, but at the end of the day, as we're seeing … you can see that some of the guys on the other side don't really want me there. I don't want to be a burden to anyone and even less in a Ryder Cup."

He also said that as much as it would hurt him, he would prefer ensuring Europe's victory over his presence at the Ryder Cup.

"I'd rather be away from that as much as it hurts and make sure that Europe has the best chance of winning than me being there and three or four guys that are going to be there are going to be upset or something."

Garcia added that the Ryder Cup was greater than him and his achievements and that he was happy playing at LIV Golf.

"I think the Ryder Cup is bigger than any of us or me for that matter, even with my record, and I'm happy to be able to be here [on LIV Golf]."

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who also plays for Europe, had previously said that all the players who had defected to LIV Golf shouldn't be on the Ryder Cup teams.

When asked about McIlroy's comments that some relationships might be beyond repair due to the rift caused by the breakaway league, Sergio Garcia said that he did not have a problem with anybody.

"I don't have a problem; you're asking the wrong person. That's all I'm going to say. I don't have a problem with any one of them."

It is still not confirmed whether LIV Golf players can play in the Ryder Cup. In February, a UK arbitration court will decide if the DP World Tour can suspend these players and ban them from participating in its events.

Poll : 0 votes