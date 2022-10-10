"We're still a little bit in limbo” - European captain Luke Donald on LIV golfers’ Ryder Cup situation

The 2023 Ryder Cup has become a point of focus for the golf world amid the raging LIV Golf vs PGA Tour fight. As of now, LIV golfers will not be attending the international event due to the suspension placed on them. However, many players have differing opinions and Team Europe captain Luke Donald is among them.

While many, including Europe’s top golfer Rory McIlroy, have called for a ban of LIV golfers from the event, Luke Donald doesn't agree with him. The English golfer believes that the coveted event will help "unify" the world of golf amid the ongoing civil war.

According to the European skipper, all golfers must be given a fair chance. Speaking to the media at the Ryder Cup event last week, Donald said that the situation is still developing and one needs to hold their horses for now.

As per his words, the world of golf is still in a “limbo” when it comes to the legal fight between the PGA and LIV. However, he favored the rebel golfers in the discussion.

Speaking on the subject, Luke Donald said:

"We're still a little bit in limbo. We don't know what's going to happen with the lawsuit so I'm trying to not really put too much energy into it. Once we get a clearer picture, I can give you better answers.”

He added:

“The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really, I think. What’s so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game. I think it’s always an inspiration to the fans, to anyone… The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it’s a great way to unify everyone. I think it will continue to do that”.

Donald sounded optimistic while hinting at a possible truce between the sides ahead of the famous team event.

Major names to miss the 2023 Ryder Cup

It is pertinent to note that the golf civil war has left both Ryder Cup team skippers with some tough decisions to make. As it stands, no LIV golfer will be allowed to play any part in the event. This means that both Luke Donald and Team USA captain Zach Johnson will have to set up their teams with a select number of available players.

It’s safe to say that both Team Europe and USA have lost some major names to LIV Golf. Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia will be missing from the European team dugout. It is also noteworthy that Donald landed the captain spot after Henrik Stenson defected to the Saudi-backed series, thus losing his spot and the captaincy.

Meanwhile, 2021-winning team's Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are among the major names missing from the US side. Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed are also on the list. However, the American camp will be bolstered by the the fact that Tiger Woods will make a return to the event.

Considering the amount of star names missing from the greens, it’s safe to say that the 2023 Ryder Cup will be a statement event for golfers backing the suspension of their former teammates.

