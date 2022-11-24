Jumeirah Golf Estates to host DP World Tour Championship until 2031

Jumeirah Golf Estates has signed a new 10-year contract to host the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai until 2023.
The event has been played on Dubai soil since 2009 on the Earth Course. The following year, top golfers around the globe competed to win the prestigious championship on unfamiliar soil, but with time, the land witnessed some of the best finishes.
Jumeirah Estates owns two golf courses, Fire and Earth, operated by Dubai Golf and managed by wasl Asset Management Group.
Now, as per the new contract, the next DP World Tour Championship finale will be played at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Speaking about the extended contract, the chief hospitality officer of wasl Hospitality and Leisure said:
"Dubai Golf is delighted to extend its long-term partnership with the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates through 2031. Golf is a loved sport in the emirate, and Dubai has become renowned for hosting world-class events, including the season-ending DP Tour Championship taking place on the iconic Earth course."
Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, also commented on the new contract. He said:
"We have always had extremely positive feedback from players and spectators about the facilities at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the 18th hole on the Earth Course, an intimidating par five surrounded by water, has become an iconic backdrop for our season finale."
He further elaborated:
This new long-term deal allows us to plan ahead and make sure that future editions of the DP World Tour Championship continue to set new standards in fan engagement. The Tour’s links to the Emirate of Dubai date back to 1989, and this announcement further solidifies a relationship that continues to place Dubai as a central destination in the sporting calendar each year.”
It is important to note that the 2022 DP World Tour Championship has recently concluded with the finale. Jon Rahm clinched the trophy, defeating Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren, who were the runners-up.
With his victory, Jon Rahm won his third DP World Tour Championship. Last year, American golfer Collin Morikawa won against Alexander Bjork and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Besides him, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson have won two championships. Past winners include Matty Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, and Robert Karlsson.
DP World Tour Championship winners over the years
2022
- Winner: Jon Rahm
- Runners-up: Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren
2021
- Winner: Collin Morikawa
- Runners-up: Alexander Bjork, Matt Fitzpatrick
2020
- Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
- Runner-up: Lee Westwood
2019
- Winner: Jon Rahm
- Runner-up: Tommy Fleetwood
2018
- Winner: Danny Willet
- Runner-up: Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace
2017
- Winner: Jon Rahm
- Runners-up: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shane Lowry
2016
- Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
- Runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton
2015
- Winner: Rory Mcilroy
- Runner-up: Andy Sullivan
2014
- Winner: Henrik Stenson
- Runners-up: Victor Dubuisson, Rory Mcilroy, Justin Rose
2013
- Winner: Henrik Stenson
- Runner-up: Ian Poulter
2012
- Winner: Rory McIlroy
- Runner-up: Justin Rose
2011
- Winner: Alvaro Quiros
- Runner-up: Paul Lawrie
2010
- Winner: Robert Karlsson
- Runner-up: Ian Poulter
2009
- Winner: Lee Westwood
- Runner-up: Ross McGowan