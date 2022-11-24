Jumeirah Golf Estates to host DP World Tour Championship until 2031

Jumeirah Golf Estates has signed a new 10-year contract to host the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai until 2023.

The event has been played on Dubai soil since 2009 on the Earth Course. The following year, top golfers around the globe competed to win the prestigious championship on unfamiliar soil, but with time, the land witnessed some of the best finishes.

DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Image via Getty)

Jumeirah Estates owns two golf courses, Fire and Earth, operated by Dubai Golf and managed by wasl Asset Management Group.

Now, as per the new contract, the next DP World Tour Championship finale will be played at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Speaking about the extended contract, the chief hospitality officer of wasl Hospitality and Leisure said:

"Dubai Golf is delighted to extend its long-term partnership with the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates through 2031. Golf is a loved sport in the emirate, and Dubai has become renowned for hosting world-class events, including the season-ending DP Tour Championship taking place on the iconic Earth course."

Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, also commented on the new contract. He said:

"We have always had extremely positive feedback from players and spectators about the facilities at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and the 18th hole on the Earth Course, an intimidating par five surrounded by water, has become an iconic backdrop for our season finale."

He further elaborated:

This new long-term deal allows us to plan ahead and make sure that future editions of the DP World Tour Championship continue to set new standards in fan engagement. The Tour’s links to the Emirate of Dubai date back to 1989, and this announcement further solidifies a relationship that continues to place Dubai as a central destination in the sporting calendar each year.”

It is important to note that the 2022 DP World Tour Championship has recently concluded with the finale. Jon Rahm clinched the trophy, defeating Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren, who were the runners-up.

With his victory, Jon Rahm won his third DP World Tour Championship. Last year, American golfer Collin Morikawa won against Alexander Bjork and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Besides him, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson have won two championships. Past winners include Matty Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, and Robert Karlsson.

DP World Tour Championship winners over the years

2022

Winner: Jon Rahm

Runners-up: Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren

2021

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Runners-up: Alexander Bjork, Matt Fitzpatrick

2020

Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Runner-up: Lee Westwood

2019

Winner: Jon Rahm

Runner-up: Tommy Fleetwood

2018

Winner: Danny Willet

Runner-up: Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace

2017

Winner: Jon Rahm

Runners-up: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shane Lowry

2016

Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Runner-up: Tyrrell Hatton

2015

Winner: Rory Mcilroy

Runner-up: Andy Sullivan

2014

Winner: Henrik Stenson

Runners-up: Victor Dubuisson, Rory Mcilroy, Justin Rose

2013

Winner: Henrik Stenson

Runner-up: Ian Poulter

2012

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Runner-up: Justin Rose

2011

Winner: Alvaro Quiros

Runner-up: Paul Lawrie

2010

Winner: Robert Karlsson

Runner-up: Ian Poulter

2009

Winner: Lee Westwood

Runner-up: Ross McGowan

