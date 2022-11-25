Lydia Ko vs Rory McIlroy: Who made more money in 2022? Earnings compared

Lydia Ko and Rory McIlroy are two phenomenal golfers best known for their amazing performances on the golf course.

While McIlroy is the current World No. 1, Lydia Ko topped the rankings back in 2015. Both have had extraordinary journeys and are undoubtedly the most successful golfers in the world.

2022 has been an amazing year for Rory McIlroy, who topped the Official World Golf Rankings in October and is now set to debut in the television golf series, The Match.

Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2022 and was also named the LPGA Player of the year.

Both of them have earned a significant amount this year and are two of the richest golfers in the world.

Lydia Ko earned $2 million in prize money after winning the CME Championship, while Rory McIlroy took home $1,890,000 after winning THE CJ Cup.

Lydia Ko (Image via Instagram/Lydia Ko)

Rory McIlroy earned $18 million after winning the FedEx Cup and then came second to Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program, where the Irish golfer earned $12 million.

McIlroy also received another big check at the DP World Tour Championship, finishing fourth at the event and amassing $475,000 in prize money and $1.7 million in bonuses.

The controversial LIV Golf also offered the World No.1 golfer an attractive contract, but he turned that down.

As reported by several outlets, Rory McIlroy made more in 2022 than the winner of LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson.

The 2022 has been financially profitable for Lydia Ko as well. In addition to earning a historic amount of $2 million at the CME Championship, the Kiwi golfer has also earned from other championships.

Lydia Ko pocketed $4,363,403 this year from various championships, as reported by Golf.com. After comparing the statistics, Rory McIlroy made more money this year than Lydia Ko.

Rory Mcilroy and Lydia Ko's net worth comparison

Lydia Ko and Rory McIlroy have been blessed with the most successful careers. Their years of hard work have helped them amass a whopping net worth.

Lydia Ko's approximate net worth is around $14 million, while Rory McIlroy's reported net worth is $170 million. Both golfers have earned from their playing careers and endorsements.

Lydia Ko is the youngest golfer to surpass the $2 million mark in prize money. Her career earnings are around $12 million, while the other major source of her income is advertisements.

Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy has also earned majorly from his playing career. As reported by Celebrity Net worth, McIlroy earns $40-$50 million per year, and his total career earnings are around $34 million.

McIlroy became the youngest player to earn $10 million on the PGA Tour and the youngest player to earn €10 million on the European Tour.

A major source of Rory's earnings is his endorsements with top companies, such as Nike, with whom he was rumored to sign a contract worth between $100 million and $250 million. Rory was dubbed the "third most marketable athlete in the world" by SportsPro.

Lydia Ko signed a deal with PXG worth around $14.5 million. She has also signed deals with brands including Rolex, GMAD Officials, ECCO, and Evian.

