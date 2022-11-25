The Match 2022: Confirmed participants, venue, golf course, and more

Capital One's The Match is returning for the seventh time, slated to take place on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Inaugurated in 2018 as an annual challenge, it has been a biennial event since 2020.

In the sixth edition, held this June at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes by one hole using a shambles format.

Where is The Match in 2022?

The event will be held at the 18-hole Pelican golf course, which can be played for up to a par 70, 7,000 yards. The 12-hole competition will begin at 6 pm ET and will be played under lights.

Who are the participants in The Match 2022?

The seventh edition of the competition will feature golf legend Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. Tiger Woods will headline the one-day event as this will be his first appearance since the second round of The Open Championships in July.

It would also be his third appearance in the exhibition series. He teamed up with Phil Mickelson in November 2018 and then with Peyton Manning to take down Mickelson and Tom Brady in 2020.

Woods has struggled with his performance since he met with an accident in 2021. While he made a comeback this year, he took a break after participating in three tournaments citing health concerns. However, fans await to see the 15-time major champion back on the course.

"Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th,"he tweeted.

Tiger Woods will have a busy December schedule as he will host the Hero World Challenge a week before The Match. It has also been confirmed that he is participating in the challenge as one of the three exemptions. Further on, he is expected to participate in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie Woods.

Meanwhile, the other three players will make their debuts at the charity event.

Other players also define a prolific record on the PGA Tour. While Rory McIlroy won three PGA Tour events this year, Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship. Justin Speith comes in with a win at the RBC Heritage and a record of 5-0-0 at the Presidents Cup.

The four superstars will play in the tournament's second edition this year after the previous duel between NFL quarterbacks was contested in June.

The four golfers have a combined 24 major championships in their careers, with all of them having held the world No. 1 ranking in the official world golf rankings.

This will be the first year that The Match will feature all PGA Tour stars, as the players in the other versions were a combination of golfers and other notable athletes. While no prize money is offered, all the money raised is offered to charity. Players will play in a match-play format, with the proceeds from the tournament going to the Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

