“I’m sure he’ll be at the Ryder Cup” - European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald supports his brother caddying on LIV Golf

Luke Donald backs his brother, Christian Donald, despite caddying with LIV golfer Brendon Steele. The LIV Golf series players were allowed to compete in The Masters after being blacklisted from the PGA Tour, leaving fans wondering if they would be part of the Ryder Cup in September. Although there has been no response from officials, one player appears to be joining the cup in Italy.

Luke Donald, the European team captain, wants his brother Christian Donald to take part in the event. When asked about his brother's participation in LIV Golf, Donald expressed his support, saying:

"For someone who is 51 and has two kids under four, it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s going to know his schedule, he’s going to have guaranteed money, he’s going to travel less and be around his family. In terms of that, it’s a bonus. You go where your player goes.”

He added:

"I’ll miss seeing him a little bit more. I’m sure he’ll be at the Ryder Cup, too.”

In a recent interview, Donald also revealed whether his brother, Christian, would be assisting him at the Ryder Cup. Luke Donald went on to say (via Golfweek):

"I hope so. We haven’t had a formal discussion but he was my buggy driver the last two times I served as vice captain. There are different roles as a captain, but yeah, I think he’ll be there in some sort of role.”

It is worth noting that Henrik Stenson was supposed to head the European side to the Ryder Cup, but he joined LIV Golf, and Donald took his place.

"I want the strongest team" - Luke Donald on the Ryder Cup team

Luke Donald and Zach Johnson are just a few months away from the Ryder Cup when they will be heading their teams to a win at the mega tournament in Italy. However, since the inception of LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed series has played a big role in major changes within the golf world.

Some of the best players, including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Henrik Stenson, have switched ways to join LIV Golf and undoubtedly, the European team needs them to win the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald discussed his Ryder Cup team, claiming that he would be looking for the strongest team possible. In a conversation with the media at the RBC Heritage earlier this month, the Ryder Cup captain mentioned the upcoming September tournament. Donald stated:

“I said from the beginning, I'm always kind of looking for guys that are really committed to wanting to make that team and be a part of it. But I'm keeping my options open. I want the strongest team I can, but I've got to also weigh that with a great team dynamic. And those are the things I'll be considered.”

Zach Johnson, the American Ryder Cup captain, also commented on the LIV Golf versus PGA Tour debate, saying:

"Well, it's not easier. It's probably a little bit more difficult because I'm not face to face nor am I witnessing their games. I don't know what the conditions are like, probably don't know what the golf courses are like. I mean, there's competent players out there, you're speaking obvious terms there.

"But it's hard to really decipher, I guess what's really going on, and frankly, I don't know how they go about their work. I don't really follow up much, but I might want to start.”

