2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money breakdown: How much will golfers win at the LPGA event?

The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship is currently underway at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio. The LPGA Tour event teed off on September 7, Thursday and will go on till Sunday. The event had a $1,750,000 prize purse last year with the champion golfer bagging $262,500. According to reports, the prize has been bumped to $2,000,000 this year with the champion winning $300,000.

The Queen City Championship, sponsored by P&G, is one of the newer events on the LPGA calendar. However, the event still features some of the biggest names in golf. Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Yin Ruoning, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Rose Zhang are all on the field. Defending champion Ally Ewing is also a top competitor.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money

According to reports, the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship’s 144-player field competes for a $2,000,000 prize purse. Owing to the event’s 36-hole cut, the top 65 players and ties get assured prize money. While the winning golfer gets $300,000, the runner-up will settle for a $188,651 paycheck.

The third-place golfer on the LPGA event leaderboard will win $136,853, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $105,866. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the event’s 65-player leaderboard will return home with just more than $4,500.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the LPGA event:

WIN - $300,000

2 - $188,651

3 - $136,853

4 - $105,866

5 - $85,211

6 - $69,718

7 - $58,356

8 - $51,127

9 - $45,962

10 - $41,831

11 - $38,731

12 - $36,149

13 - $33,877

14 - $31,812

15 - $29,952

16 - $28,300

17 - $26,855

18 - $25,615

19 - $24,582

20 - $23,755

21 - $22,930

22 - $22,103

23 - $21,278

24 - $20,450

25 - $19,728

26 - $19,005

27 - $18,281

28 - $17,558

29 - $16,836

30 - $16,216

31 - $15,596

32 - $14,976

34 - $13,736

35 - $13,221

36 - $12,704

37 - $12,189

38 - $11,671

39 - $11,154

40 - $10,741

41 - $10,329

42 - $9,916

43 - $9,502

44 - $9,089

45 - $8,779

46 - $8,469

47 - $8,159

48 - $7,849

49 - $7,539

50 - $7,229

51 - $7,024

52 - $6,817

53 - $6,609

54 - $6,404

55 - $6,197

56 - $5,990

57 - $5,784

58 - $5,577

59 - $5,372

60 - $5,164

61 - $5,062

62 - $4,957

63 - $4,854

64 - $4,752

65 - $4,647

The 2023 Queen City Championship final leaderboard will be announced on Sunday after the last round of play.