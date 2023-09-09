2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money breakdown: How much will golfers win at the LPGA event?

The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship is currently underway at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio. The LPGA Tour event teed off on September 7, Thursday and will go on till Sunday. The event had a $1,750,000 prize purse last year with the champion golfer bagging $262,500. According to reports, the prize has been bumped to $2,000,000 this year with the champion winning $300,000.
The Queen City Championship, sponsored by P&G, is one of the newer events on the LPGA calendar. However, the event still features some of the biggest names in golf. Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Yin Ruoning, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Rose Zhang are all on the field. Defending champion Ally Ewing is also a top competitor.
2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money
According to reports, the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship’s 144-player field competes for a $2,000,000 prize purse. Owing to the event’s 36-hole cut, the top 65 players and ties get assured prize money. While the winning golfer gets $300,000, the runner-up will settle for a $188,651 paycheck.
The third-place golfer on the LPGA event leaderboard will win $136,853, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $105,866. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the event’s 65-player leaderboard will return home with just more than $4,500.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the LPGA event:
- WIN - $300,000
- 2 - $188,651
- 3 - $136,853
- 4 - $105,866
- 5 - $85,211
- 6 - $69,718
- 7 - $58,356
- 8 - $51,127
- 9 - $45,962
- 10 - $41,831
- 11 - $38,731
- 12 - $36,149
- 13 - $33,877
- 14 - $31,812
- 15 - $29,952
- 16 - $28,300
- 17 - $26,855
- 18 - $25,615
- 19 - $24,582
- 20 - $23,755
- 21 - $22,930
- 22 - $22,103
- 23 - $21,278
- 24 - $20,450
- 25 - $19,728
- 26 - $19,005
- 27 - $18,281
- 28 - $17,558
- 29 - $16,836
- 30 - $16,216
- 31 - $15,596
- 32 - $14,976
- 34 - $13,736
- 35 - $13,221
- 36 - $12,704
- 37 - $12,189
- 38 - $11,671
- 39 - $11,154
- 40 - $10,741
- 41 - $10,329
- 42 - $9,916
- 43 - $9,502
- 44 - $9,089
- 45 - $8,779
- 46 - $8,469
- 47 - $8,159
- 48 - $7,849
- 49 - $7,539
- 50 - $7,229
- 51 - $7,024
- 52 - $6,817
- 53 - $6,609
- 54 - $6,404
- 55 - $6,197
- 56 - $5,990
- 57 - $5,784
- 58 - $5,577
- 59 - $5,372
- 60 - $5,164
- 61 - $5,062
- 62 - $4,957
- 63 - $4,854
- 64 - $4,752
- 65 - $4,647
The 2023 Queen City Championship final leaderboard will be announced on Sunday after the last round of play.