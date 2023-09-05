LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

Kroger Queen City Championship will return for the second edition of the tournament this week. The LPGA Tour event came into existence in 2022 with Ally Ewing locking her victory at the inaugural season of the championship. She finished up with a score of 22-under 266 after playing four rounds of 69-64-67-65.

After its successful first season, the tournament returned for the second season. The Kroger Queen City Championship is a 72-hole stroke play tournament.

LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship 2023 Schedule

The 2023 LPGA Tour's Kroger Queen City Championship will start with the first round on Thursday, September 7 and run through the week to have its finale on Sunday, September 10.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: September 7

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: September 8

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: September 9

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: September 10

LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship 2023 Venue

The second edition of the tournament will again take place at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati Ohio.

Nestled in the hills of Bethesda, Kenwood Country Club is a beautiful golf course surrounded by natural habitat.

LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship 2023 prize money

The prize money of the tournament has increased from $1.7 million to $2 million. Last year, the winner received a check of $265,500 from the purse of $1.75 million.

Here is the payout of the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship:

1: Ally Ewing, -22, $262,500

2: Xiyu Janet Lin, -21, $160,837

3: Maria Fassi, -16, $116,676

4: Jeongeun Lee6, -14, $90,258

T-5: Marina Alex, -13, $60,613

T-5: Andrea Lee, -13, $60,613

T-5: A Lim Kim, -13, $60,613

8: Sarah Kemp, -12, $43,589

9: Atthaya Thitikul, -11, $39,186

T-10: Jessica Korda, -10, $32,096

T-10: Morgane Metraux, -10, $32,096

T-10: Megan Khang, -10, $32,096

T-10: Ariya Jutanugarn, -10, $32,096

T-14: Yealimi Noh, -9, $24,920

T-14: Caroline Inglis, -9, $24,920

T-14: Wei-Ling Hsu, -9, $24,920

T-14: Hye-Jin Choi, -9, $24,920

T-18: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -8, $21,398

T-18: Brooke M. Henderson, -8, $21,398

T-20: Nasa Hataoka, -7, $19,197

T-20: Elizabeth Szokol, -7, $19,197

T-20: Narin An, -7, $19,197

T-20: Anna Nordqvist, -7, $19,197

T-24: Moriya Jutanugarn, -6, $15,028

T-24: Yu Liu, -6, $15,028

T-24: Hannah Green, -6, $15,028

T-24: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, -6, $15,028

T-24: Alena Sharp, -6, $15,028

T-24: Haeji Kang, -6, $15,028

T-24: Gaby Lopez, -6, $15,028

T-24: Leona Maguire, -6, $15,028

T-24: Angel Yin, -6, $15,028

T-33: Yuka Saso, -5, $11,741

T-33: Sei Young Kim, -5, $11,741

T-33: Lauren Stephenson, -5, $11,741

T-36: Sarah Schmelzel, -4, $9,774

T-36: Ruixin Liu, -4, $9,774

T-36: Alison Lee, -4, $9,774

T-36: Mi Hyang Lee, -4, $9,774

T-36: Pernilla Lindberg, -4, $9,774

T-36: Emma Talley, -4, $9,774

T-42: Katherine Perry-Hamski, -3, $7,802

T-42: Ayako Uehara, -3, $7,802

T-42: Dottie Ardina, -3, $7,802

T-42: Casey Danielson, -3, $7,802

T-42: Paula Reto, -3, $7,802

T-47: Azahara Munoz, -2, $6,560

T-47: Dana Finkelstein, -2, $6,560

T-47: Jasmine Suwannapura, -2, $6,560

T-47: Sung Hyun Park, -2, $6,560

T-51: Brooke Matthews, -1, $5,460

T-51: Jennifer Chang, -1, $5,460

T-51: Rachel Rohanna, -1, $5,460

T-51: Lizette Salas, -1, $5,460

T-51: Jenny Shin, -1, $5,460

T-51: Mina Harigae, -1, $5,460

T-51: Chella Choi, -1, $5,460

T-58: Wichanee Meechai, E, $4,456

T-58: Muni He, E, $4,456

T-58: Gemma Dryburgh, E, $4,456

T-58: Aditi Ashok, E, $4,456

T-58: Ayaka Furue, E, $4,456

T-63: Pornanong Phatlum, +1, $3,963

T-63: Gina Kim, +1, $3,963

T-63: Sophia Schubert, +1, $3,963

T-63: Charlotte Thomas, +1, $3,963

T-63: Stephanie Meadow, +1, $3,963

T-68: Alana Uriell, +2, $3,577

T-68: Maddie Szeryk, +2, $3,577

T-68: Min Lee, +2, $3,577

T-68: Anna Davis , +2, Amateur,

T-68: Luna Sobron Galmes, +2, $3,577

73: Lauren Coughlin, +3, $3,434

74: Paula Creamer, +4, $3,390

75: Jillian Hollis, +5, $3,346