LPGA achieves record-breaking viewership in July with average of 600,000 viewers

The LPGA Tour has broken the television record for most viewers. According to a Sports Business Journal article, the ladies' golf tournaments were the most watched in July, with an average of 600,000 viewers.
The final two rounds of the US Women's Open on NBC last month drew 1 million viewers. The last round of the tournament garnered views of around 1.59 million.
The Dana Open on CBS surpassed one million views, followed by the Chevron Championship on NBC, which received approximately 929,166 views.
According to SBJ, it only happened in 2014, 2016, and 2022, when two events reached the seven-digit milestone in viewership.
Despite the absence of top golfers from the leaderboard, the US Women's Open attracted the most number of spectators. Similarly, the Dana Open is a lesser-known tournament that has surpassed the million mark.
The Women's British Open, the year's final major, is currently underway at TPC Southwind and will conclude on Sunday, August 13.
LPGA Tour's upcoming events
After this week's major, the AIG Women's Open, the LPGA Tour players will head to the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational, which is scheduled to take place at the Galgorm Castle Golf Course from August 17-20.
This month's final event will be held from August 24-27 at the Shaughnessy Golf Course and then the Portland Classic will take place from August 31 to September 3 at the Columbia Edgewear.
The final event of the year, the CME Group Tour Championship, will take place from November 16-19 at the Tiburon Golf Course.
Here is the schedule of all the upcoming LPGA Tour events:
AIG Women’s Open
- Date: Aug. 10-13
- Venue: Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England
- Purse: $7.3M
ISPS Handa World Invitational
- Date: Aug. 17-20
- Venue: Galgorm Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Purse: $1.5M
CP Women’s Open
- Date: Aug. 24-27
- Venue: Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Purse: $2.35M
Portland Classic
- Date: Aug. 31 - Sept. 3
- Venue: Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon
- Purse: $1.5M
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
- Date: Sept. 7-10
- Venue: Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
- Purse: $1.75M
Solheim Cup
- Date: Sept. 22-24
- Venue: Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- Date: Sept. 29 - Oct. 1
- Venue: Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas
- Purse: $2.3M
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America
- Date: Oct. 5-8
- Venue: Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas
- Purse: $1.8M
Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Date: Oct. 12-15
- Venue: Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
- Purse: $2.1M
BMW Ladies Championship
- Date: Oct. 19-22
- Venue: Korean location to be announced
- Purse: $2.2M
Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
- Date: Oct. 26-29
- Venue: Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Purse: $2.2M
TOTO Japan Classic
- Date: Nov. 2-5
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan
- Purse: $2M
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- Date: Nov. 9-12
- Venue: Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida
- Purse: $3.25M
CME Group Tour Championship
- Date: Nov. 16-19
- Venue: Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida
- Purse: $7M