LPGA achieves record-breaking viewership in July with average of 600,000 viewers

The LPGA Tour has broken the television record for most viewers. According to a Sports Business Journal article, the ladies' golf tournaments were the most watched in July, with an average of 600,000 viewers.

The final two rounds of the US Women's Open on NBC last month drew 1 million viewers. The last round of the tournament garnered views of around 1.59 million.

The Dana Open on CBS surpassed one million views, followed by the Chevron Championship on NBC, which received approximately 929,166 views.

According to SBJ, it only happened in 2014, 2016, and 2022, when two events reached the seven-digit milestone in viewership.

Despite the absence of top golfers from the leaderboard, the US Women's Open attracted the most number of spectators. Similarly, the Dana Open is a lesser-known tournament that has surpassed the million mark.

The Women's British Open, the year's final major, is currently underway at TPC Southwind and will conclude on Sunday, August 13.

LPGA Tour's upcoming events

After this week's major, the AIG Women's Open, the LPGA Tour players will head to the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational, which is scheduled to take place at the Galgorm Castle Golf Course from August 17-20.

This month's final event will be held from August 24-27 at the Shaughnessy Golf Course and then the Portland Classic will take place from August 31 to September 3 at the Columbia Edgewear.

The final event of the year, the CME Group Tour Championship, will take place from November 16-19 at the Tiburon Golf Course.

Here is the schedule of all the upcoming LPGA Tour events:

AIG Women’s Open

Date: Aug. 10-13

Venue: Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England

Purse: $7.3M

ISPS Handa World Invitational

Date: Aug. 17-20

Venue: Galgorm Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland

Purse: $1.5M

CP Women’s Open

Date: Aug. 24-27

Venue: Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Purse: $2.35M

Portland Classic

Date: Aug. 31 - Sept. 3

Venue: Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon

Purse: $1.5M

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

Date: Sept. 7-10

Venue: Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Purse: $1.75M

Solheim Cup

Date: Sept. 22-24

Venue: Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

Date: Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

Venue: Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas

Purse: $2.3M

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America

Date: Oct. 5-8

Venue: Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.8M

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Date: Oct. 12-15

Venue: Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

Purse: $2.1M

BMW Ladies Championship

Date: Oct. 19-22

Venue: Korean location to be announced

Purse: $2.2M

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA

Date: Oct. 26-29

Venue: Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Purse: $2.2M

TOTO Japan Classic

Date: Nov. 2-5

Venue: Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

Purse: $2M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Date: Nov. 9-12

Venue: Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida

Purse: $3.25M

CME Group Tour Championship

Date: Nov. 16-19

Venue: Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

Purse: $7M