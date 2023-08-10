Who will win the 2023 AIG Women's British Open? LPGA major championship’s updated odds ft. Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and more

The 2023 AIG Women's British Open is set to tee off on Thursday, August 10 at Walton Heath Golf Club in England. The final major championship of the LPGA season will see a 144-player field compete against each other for the $7.3 million prize purse on offer.
The Women's British Open will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul, among others. It is pertinent to note that the major will feature 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Interestingly, Hyo Joo Kim, Zhang and Korda have come out on top of the odds list.
2023 AIG Women's British Open odds
Hyo Joo Kim is the LPGA Tour betting favorite to win the 2023 AIG Women's British Open. The golfer comes into the event with 14-to-1 (+1400) odds. Despite sharing the odds with Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, Kim is being treated as the obvious pick by many. In-form Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee are the best of the rest with 18-to-1 odds.
Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire and Linn Grant (+2000) are other big names to watch out for this weekend. Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin and Brooke Henderson are also dubbed safe picks, while Patty Tavatanakit is being noted as a long-shot pick.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 AIG Women's British Open (As per GNN):
- Hyo Joo Kim - 1400
- Nelly Korda - 1400
- Rose Zhang - 1400
- Celine Boutier - 1800
- Minjee Lee - 1800
- Jin Young Ko - 2000
- Leona Maguire - 2000
- Linn Grant - 2000
- Nasa Hataoka - 2200
- Atthaya Thitikul - 2500
- Xiyu Lin - 2500
- Brooke Henderson - 2800
- Yuka Saso - 2800
- Ayaka Furue - 3300
- Jiyai Shin - 3300
- Ruoning Yin - 3300
- Allisen Corpuz - 4000
- Charley Hull - 4000
- Georgia Hall - 4000
- Megan Khang - 4000
- Carlota Ciganda - 4500
- Hae Ran Ryu - 5000
- Hye Jin Choi - 5000
- Jennifer Kupcho - 5000
- Lydia Ko - 5000
- Miyuu Yamashita - 5000
- A Lim Kim - 5500
- Akie Iwai - 6000
- Ashleigh Buhai - 6500
- Kokona Sakurai - 6500
- Lexi Thompson - 6500
- Madelene Sagstrom - 6500
- Angel Yin - 7500
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 7500
- Anna Nordqvist - 8000
- Danielle Kang - 8000
- Gaby Lopez - 8000
- Grace Kim - 8000
- In Gee Chun - 8000
- Maja Stark - 8000
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 8000
- Yuri Yoshida - 8000
- Hannah Green - 9000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 9000
- Sei Young Kim - 9000
- Albane Valenzuela - 10000
- Gemma Dryburgh - 10000
- Aditi Ashok - 12500
- Ally Ewing - 12500
- Amy Yang - 12500
- Andrea Lee - 12500
- Chisato Iwai - 12500
- Jenny Shin - 12500
- Alison Lee - 15000
- Narin An - 15000
- Patty Tavatanakit - 15000
- Esther Henseleit - 17500
- Eun-Hee Ji - 17500
- Sarah Schmelzel - 17500
- Stacy Lewis - 17500
- Caroline Hedwall - 20000
- Celine Borge - 20000
- Hinako Shibuno - 20000
- Jeongeun Lee6 - 20000
- Lala Anai - 20000
- Linnea Strom - 20000
- Lizette Salas - 20000
- Nuria Iturrioz - 20000
- Trichat Cheenglab - 20000
- Yu Liu - 20000
