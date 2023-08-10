Who will win the 2023 AIG Women's British Open? LPGA major championship’s updated odds ft. Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and more

The 2023 AIG Women's British Open is set to tee off on Thursday, August 10 at Walton Heath Golf Club in England. The final major championship of the LPGA season will see a 144-player field compete against each other for the $7.3 million prize purse on offer.

The Women's British Open will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul, among others. It is pertinent to note that the major will feature 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Interestingly, Hyo Joo Kim, Zhang and Korda have come out on top of the odds list.

LPGA @LPGA



Georgia Hall

Celine Boutier

Atthaya Thitikul



Ashleigh Buhai

Brooke M Henderson

Rose Zhang



Allisen Corpuz

Hyo Joo Kim

Hannah Green



Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Charley Hull



Anna Nordqvist

Jin Young Ko

Leona Maguire



Minjee Lee

Nasa… pic.twitter.com/SG20HnO2yC Your featured groups for the 2023 @AIGWomensOpen!Georgia HallCeline BoutierAtthaya ThitikulAshleigh BuhaiBrooke M HendersonRose ZhangAllisen CorpuzHyo Joo KimHannah GreenNelly KordaLydia KoCharley HullAnna NordqvistJin Young KoLeona MaguireMinjee LeeNasa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

2023 AIG Women's British Open odds

Hyo Joo Kim is the LPGA Tour betting favorite to win the 2023 AIG Women's British Open. The golfer comes into the event with 14-to-1 (+1400) odds. Despite sharing the odds with Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, Kim is being treated as the obvious pick by many. In-form Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee are the best of the rest with 18-to-1 odds.

Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire and Linn Grant (+2000) are other big names to watch out for this weekend. Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin and Brooke Henderson are also dubbed safe picks, while Patty Tavatanakit is being noted as a long-shot pick.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 AIG Women's British Open (As per GNN):

Hyo Joo Kim - 1400

Nelly Korda - 1400

Rose Zhang - 1400

Celine Boutier - 1800

Minjee Lee - 1800

Jin Young Ko - 2000

Leona Maguire - 2000

Linn Grant - 2000

Nasa Hataoka - 2200

Atthaya Thitikul - 2500

Xiyu Lin - 2500

Brooke Henderson - 2800

Yuka Saso - 2800

Ayaka Furue - 3300

Jiyai Shin - 3300

Ruoning Yin - 3300

Allisen Corpuz - 4000

Charley Hull - 4000

Georgia Hall - 4000

Megan Khang - 4000

Carlota Ciganda - 4500

Hae Ran Ryu - 5000

Hye Jin Choi - 5000

Jennifer Kupcho - 5000

Lydia Ko - 5000

Miyuu Yamashita - 5000

A Lim Kim - 5500

Akie Iwai - 6000

Ashleigh Buhai - 6500

Kokona Sakurai - 6500

Lexi Thompson - 6500

Madelene Sagstrom - 6500

Angel Yin - 7500

Ariya Jutanugarn - 7500

Anna Nordqvist - 8000

Danielle Kang - 8000

Gaby Lopez - 8000

Grace Kim - 8000

In Gee Chun - 8000

Maja Stark - 8000

Stephanie Kyriacou - 8000

Yuri Yoshida - 8000

Hannah Green - 9000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 9000

Sei Young Kim - 9000

Albane Valenzuela - 10000

Gemma Dryburgh - 10000

Aditi Ashok - 12500

Ally Ewing - 12500

Amy Yang - 12500

Andrea Lee - 12500

Chisato Iwai - 12500

Jenny Shin - 12500

Alison Lee - 15000

Narin An - 15000

Patty Tavatanakit - 15000

Esther Henseleit - 17500

Eun-Hee Ji - 17500

Sarah Schmelzel - 17500

Stacy Lewis - 17500

Caroline Hedwall - 20000

Celine Borge - 20000

Hinako Shibuno - 20000

Jeongeun Lee6 - 20000

Lala Anai - 20000

Linnea Strom - 20000

Lizette Salas - 20000

Nuria Iturrioz - 20000

Trichat Cheenglab - 20000

Yu Liu - 20000

More details on the 2023 AIG Women's British Open will be updated as the event progresses.