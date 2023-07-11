Where is LPGA Tour's Dana Open being held? All you need to know about the venue

Golf enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated Dana Open, a prestigious LPGA Tour event. It is set to take place at the renowned Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13 to July 16, 2023.

With a prize purse of $1,750,000, this Dana Open promises an enthralling showcase of talent, fierce competition, and memorable moments on the course.

Let's delve into what makes the venue, Highland Meadows Golf Club, an exceptional location for Dana Open.

Major tournaments at Highland Meadows: Dana Open

Highland Meadows Golf Club, a prestigious private country club and golf course in Sylvania, Ohio, will host the prestigious Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour. This prestigious facility has been the setting for top-level golfing action for numerous decades, with a rich history spanning 98 years since its inception in 1925.

Since its inception in 1984 as the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, the Marathon Classic has grown to become a major event on the LPGA Tour, showcasing remarkable talent and promoting competitive spirit.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has proudly hosted the Marathon Classic since 1989, cementing its place as a classic location on the LPGA Tour. The event draws elite golfers from all over the world to participate on this difficult course, which is known for its immaculately maintained fairways and exquisite greens.

The Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club honors golfing excellence, tradition, and the ongoing legacy of women's golf on this prestigious course.

Highland Meadows Golf Club: History and Overview

Highland Meadows Golf Club (HMGC) is a private golf club in Sylvania, Ohio.

HMGC has proudly served as a retreat for golf aficionados since its creation in 1925, with a strong link to hardworking families, embracing its moniker derived from the undulating terrain passed by the calm 10-mile watercourse.

Highland Meadows Golf Club is known for its beautifully kept 18-hole course, which features well-groomed fairways and pristine greens. The club is dedicated to providing its members with an exceptional golfing and leisure experience.

The championship course is complemented by recently updated practice facilities, which include a cutting-edge range, a specialized short game area, and a practice putting green.

A well-stocked golf professional shop, pleasant indoor and outdoor dining facilities, various banquet areas, and a refreshing Olympic-size swimming pool with a convenient snack bar are also available at the club.

The course at Highland Meadows Golf Club is renowned for its challenging layout, featuring well-kept fairways and beautifully manicured greens. Designed to test every aspect of a player's game, the course demands strategic shot selection, precise ball placement, and skilful navigation of its various hazards.

Players will need to showcase their versatility and adaptability to conquer the challenges posed by this remarkable course during the Dana Open.

