LPGA Tour's The Dana Open 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money purse, and more

The highly anticipated Dana Open is slated to take place at the famous Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13 to July 16, 2023. The $1,750,000 LPGA tournament promises to be a fascinating demonstration of talent, ability, and strong rivalry among the world's top female players.

Highland Meadows Golf Club, located near Sylvania, Ohio, is known for its gorgeous surroundings and demanding course layout.

The course, with its well-kept fairways, beautiful greens, and strategic design, will put the competitors to the test, offering an appropriate setting for the tournament.

The Dana Open will feature a strong field of LPGA professionals, all fighting for the coveted championship as well as a large portion of the substantial money.

Throughout the event, spectators can expect to see spectacular shots, strategic play, and strong rivalries that will have them on the edge of their seats.

Dana Open 2023: Schedule

Monday, July 10:

PNC Pro-Am – 7:30 am Tee Times – Highland Meadows

Hylant Pro-Am – 12:00 pm Tee Times – Highland Meadows

GATES CLOSED

Tuesday, July 11:

Practice Rounds (All day) – Highland Meadows

Dana Pro-Am – 8:30 am Tee Times – Inverness Club

19th Hole Party Presented by O-I – 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm - Glass City Metropark - Market Hall/The Ribbon

Wednesday, July 12:

KeyBank Pro-Am – All Day

Thursday, July 13:

First Round

Senior Day Presented by The Crescent- All seniors ages 55 and up will receive free admission for the opening round!

Friday, July 14:

Second Round

Saturday, July 15:

Third Round

The Blade Day

Sunday, July 16:

Final Round

Family Day Presented by Directions Credit Union- All families will receive free admission to the final round!

Top 50 players in 2023 Dana Open field

1: Jin Young Ko

3: Lydia Ko

6: Allisen Corpuz

7: Minjee Lee

10: Xiyu Lin

11: Brooke Henderson

21: In Gee Chun

26: Yuka Saso

28: Linn Grant

29: Hye Jin Choi

31: Carlota Ciganda

32:Hae Ran Ryu

37: Rose Zhang

40: Sei Young Kim

46: Aditi Ashok

48: A Lim Kim

Dana Open 2023: Prize Distribution

The Dana Open featured a $1,750,000 prize in both 2022 and 2023, demonstrating the tournament organizers' continuity and commitment to providing considerable incentives for competing LPGA pros.

This continuous commitment to delivering the same prize money displays the tournament's unwavering support for the players and guarantees that it remains a highly anticipated event on the LPGA calendar.

The tournament's continuous big purse serves as a monument to the tournament's importance and the acknowledgment it gives to the extraordinary skills and achievements of the competing athletes in both years.

