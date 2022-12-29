5 LPGA golfers to watch out for in 2023

LPGA players are making a remarkable impact on golf. Every year, we witness some golfers who surprise us with their performances.

2022 has been pretty amazing for young golfers such as Hye-Jin Choi, who earned her LPGA Tour card this year. Minjee Lee won her second major tournament, while Nelly Korda topped the women's rankings.

Here is the list of LPGA golfers to watch in 2023.

1) Minjin Lee

Minjin Lee is an Australian golfer who made headlines in the newspaper in 2022 for her second major title. The Perth-born golfer has won the US Women's Open this year.

It is important to note that Minjin Lee had previously clinched the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021 and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2022 has been very amazing for the 26-year-old golfer. She finished seventh at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May and won the US Women's Open in June.

Lee earned the biggest payday in the history of women's golf. She received $1.8 million in prize money after the major tournament.

Last month she won the season-long Aon risk-reward challenge, and fans' hopes are high for her.

2) Atthaya Thitikul

Atthaya Thitikul (Image via Getty)

Atthaya Thitikul is unarguably one of the players to watch in 2023. So far, the 19-year-old has won 12 professional tours. She turned professional in 2020 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2022.

Earlier in October, Atthaya became the world's No. 1 female golfer, but she lost the spot to Nelly Korda in November.

Thitikul won her first LPGA Tour in March after winning the JTBC Classic and then her second tour after defeating Danielle Kang. Besides this, Atthaya was also named Rookie of the Year last month.

3) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

Lydia Ko has parted ways with her coach this year, but she still manages to focus on her game and has done wonders on the golf course. She returned to being the world's No. 1 female golfer after Nelly Korda slid down to the second position.

Lydia Ko started 2022 with an LPGA Tour win after defeating Danielle Kang by one stroke on the Gainbridge LPGA Tour in Boca Rio. She won her 18th LPGA Tour event in October and became the LPGA Player of the Year in 2022.

She also won the CME Group Tour Championship this year and took home $2 million in prize money.

4) Nelly Korda

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner, Nelly Korda, had a roller coaster ride in 2022. The year began with Nelly surpassing Stacy Lewis as the longest American golfer to hold the number-one title.

She held the world No. 1 for 26 consecutive weeks before losing it. She had a blood clot in her arm and had taken a brief break from her career.

Korda returned to play at the US Women's Open and finished in the top ten. She then won the Pelican Women's Championship and returned to world No. 1, but last month she again dropped to No. 2.

5) Danielle Kang

Having won the US Amateur title twice, Danielle Kang is a professional American golfer who has won the LPGA Tour six times.

She won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January but was defeated by Lydia Ko at the Gainbridge LPGA at the Boca Rio tournament.

She had a tumor and took leave from playing in July for her treatment. Kang returned to play in August, and fans are curious to see her play next year.

