LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Chevron Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California, for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, April 27, will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Jin Young Ko, among others.
The JM Eagle LA Championship will have a 144-player field. The four-day Los Angeles event will feature 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. The event following the first major of the season will see LPGA golfers compete for the $3 million prize purse on offer.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will have some major competition for the top prize. Players like Korda, Lee and Ko will all look to take out a strong performance after missing out on the Chevron Championship.
2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field
Here are the top 25-ranked players on the LPGA Tour's LA Championship field:
- 2 - Nelly Korda
- 3 - Jin Young Ko
- 4 - Minjee Lee
- 5 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 7 - Brooke Henderson
- 8 - Celine Boutier
- 9 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10 - Georgia Hall
- 12 - Lilia Vu
- 13 - Nasa Hataoka
- 14 - Danielle Kang
- 15 - Leona Maguire
- 16 - Charley Hull
- 17 - Xiyu Lin
- 18 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 19 - Ayaka Furue
- 20 - Jennifer Kupcho
- 24 - Hannah Green
- 25 - Hye Jin Choi
- 26 - Maja Stark
- 27 - Jessica Korda
- 28 - Madelene Sagstrom
- 29 - Megan Khang
- 30 - Ruoning Yin
- 31 - Yuka Saso
Here is the full field for the LA Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Heather Lin
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Siyun Liu
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
More details on the 2023 LA Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.