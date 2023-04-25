LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Chevron Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California, for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, April 27, will be headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Jin Young Ko, among others.

The JM Eagle LA Championship will have a 144-player field. The four-day Los Angeles event will feature 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. The event following the first major of the season will see LPGA golfers compete for the $3 million prize purse on offer.

LPGA @LPGA



The inaugural Back in the City of AngelsThe inaugural @JMEagleLAChamp takes place this week at Wilshire Country Club! Back in the City of Angels 😇The inaugural @JMEagleLAChamp takes place this week at Wilshire Country Club! ⛳️ https://t.co/rQBHmeooBD

Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will have some major competition for the top prize. Players like Korda, Lee and Ko will all look to take out a strong performance after missing out on the Chevron Championship.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field

Here are the top 25-ranked players on the LPGA Tour's LA Championship field:

2 - Nelly Korda

3 - Jin Young Ko

4 - Minjee Lee

5 - Atthaya Thitikul

7 - Brooke Henderson

8 - Celine Boutier

9 - Hyo-Joo Kim

10 - Georgia Hall

12 - Lilia Vu

13 - Nasa Hataoka

14 - Danielle Kang

15 - Leona Maguire

16 - Charley Hull

17 - Xiyu Lin

18 - Ashleigh Buhai

19 - Ayaka Furue

20 - Jennifer Kupcho

24 - Hannah Green

25 - Hye Jin Choi

26 - Maja Stark

27 - Jessica Korda

28 - Madelene Sagstrom

29 - Megan Khang

30 - Ruoning Yin

31 - Yuka Saso

Here is the full field for the LA Championship:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Heather Lin

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Siyun Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

More details on the 2023 LA Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes