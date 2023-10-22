2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Semifinal: Results, scores, and leaderboard updates

The four victorious teams at the LIV Golf Miami semifinal event on Saturday, October 21, will compete for the $14 million prize money from the purse of $50 million in the final. The LIV Golf Team Championship got underway on Friday, October 20, and will conclude on Sunday, October 22.

4Aces GC, RangeGoats GC, Torque GC, and Crushers GC won the semifinal on Saturday. They will now head for the final to compete for 1-4 positions, while the team who lost on Saturday will be competing for 5-8 positions. The teams that lost in the quarterfinal will be playing for 9-12 spots in the final.

In the semifinal, 4Aces GC competed against HyFlyers GC and registered a 2-1 victory while Crushers defeated Cleeks. Torque GC won the match against Stinger GC and RangeGoats defeated Fireballs GC.

Here are the results of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Semifinal:

4Aces GC def. HyFlyers GC, 2-1

Singles: Dustin Johnson (4Aces) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers), 2 & 1.

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers) def. Patrick Reed (4Aces), 4 & 3.

Foursome: Pat Perez/Peter Uihlein (4Aces) def. James Piot/Brendan Steele (HyFlyers), 4 & 3.

Crushers GC def. Cleeks GC, 2-1

Singles: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), 4 & 3

Singles: Paul Casey (Crushers) def. Richard Bland (Cleeks), 7 & 5

Foursome: Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks) def. Charles Howell III/Anirban Lahiri (Crushers), 3 & 2

Torque GC def. Stinger GC, 3-0

Singles: Captain Singles: Joaquin Niemann (Torque) def. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), 2 & 1

Singles: Sebastian Munoz (Torque) def. Branden Grace (Stinger), 7 & 6

Foursome: Mito Pereira/David Puig (Torque) def. Dean Burmester/Charl Schwartzel (Stinger) 2 up

RangeGoats GC def. Fireballs GC, 2-1

Singles: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs) def. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats), 4 & 3

Singles: Talor Gooch (RangeGoats) def. Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs), 2 up

Foursome: Thomas Pieters/Harold Varner III (RangeGoats) def. Abraham Ancer/Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs), 2 & 1

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal results

Here are the results of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal:

Hyflyers GC 2, Smash GC 1

Singles

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) by 6 and 4

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) def. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) by 2 and 1.

Foursomes

James Piot and Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff (Smash GC) by 1 up

Fireballs GC 2, Majesticks GC 1

Singles

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) def. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) by 1 up

Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) def. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) by 6 and 5.

Foursomes

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC) def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) by 4 and 2.

Cleeks GC 2, Rippers GC 1

Singles

Cameron Smith (Rippers GC) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks, GC) 19th hole

Richard Bland (Cleeks, GC) def.Marc Leishman (Rippers GC) by 4 and 3.

Foursomes

Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks, GC) def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan (Rippers GC) by 21st hole.

Stinger GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0

Singles

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) def. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) by 5 and 3

Branden Grace (Stinger GC) def. Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship's finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 22. Golfers will compete in a stroke format and help their team to have a good finish on the leaderboard.