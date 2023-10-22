“I talked to his Excellency last week” - Ian Poulter provides reassurance that LIV Golf's future looks secure

Ian Poulter believes LIV Golf's future is safe and it will continue to flourish, despite merging with PGA Tour. The English golfer provided reassurance about the future of the Saudi Circuit.

The LIV Golf will come to an end on Sunday, October 22, with the completion of the Miami Team Championship. In an interview with The Telegraph, Poulter revealed that he spoke to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, saying:

“I talked to his Excellency last week. He told me, never mind 2024, 2025 — LIV will go on and on. Because I was there and talked to him. And he is passionate as he was at the very beginning in all this. He loves the concept, loves how it’s progressing and the impact it’s made and is making. You see it throughout the sports world, not only in golf.”

It is important to note that recently OWGR rejected the application of LIV Golf asking for the ranking point. Earlier in June, they agreed to merge with the PGA Tour and the agreement allegedly allows Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to disband LIV Golf if he wishes to. However, the deal has been investigated by the US government.

"I’ve been fielding calls" - Phil Mickelson talks about the future of LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson also discussed the future of LIV Golf in his interview with Golf.com earlier this week. The six-time Major champion claims that players from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour are interested in joining the LIV Golf.

Speaking about the future of the Saudi circuit, Mickelson said (via Golf.com):

"The reality is, I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are free agents. To PGA Tour players to DP World Tour players that want to come over."

"You know, the spot’s probably going to be filled by the time the qualifying tournament is here. … But I think there’s a good chance based on the number of calls that we’ve had that the spot will be filled fairly soon," he added.

The conclusion of the LIV Golf Miami event will open the doors for other players to join the series. The players, who will finish in the top 24 in the LIV Golf standings, will auto-qualified for the next season while the remaining to be decided by the series officials.

Here are the 2023 LIV Golf Standings:

1 Talor Gooch

2 Cameron Smith

3 Brooks Koepka

4 Bryson DeChambeau

5 Dustin Johnson

6 Patrick Reed

4 Harold-Varner III

7 Mito-Pereira

9 Branden Grace

10 Charles-Howell III

12 Peter-Uihlein

13 Anirban-Lahiri

14 Dean-Burmester

15 Carlos-Ortiz

16 Cameron-Tringale

17 Sergio-Garcia

18 Marc-Leishman

19 Brendan-Steele

20 Richard-Bland

21 Joaquin-Niemann

22 Scott-Vincent

23 Jason-Kokrak

24 Louis Oosthuizen