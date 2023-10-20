“Said every CEO ever” – Fans react to Greg Norman claiming his position at LIV Golf being safe amid the PGA Tour-Saudi framework deal

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman finally broke his silence on the future of the Saudi circuit. The Australian golfer said in his recent interview that his position is safe amid the LIV Golf merger with the PGA Tour.

The Saudi circuit joined hands with the PGA Tour earlier this year. However, the deal has been under investigation by the US government.

The NUCLR Golf shared a post on Norman's remark about the LIV Golf series on its X account with a captionthat read:

"For the first time since the framework agreement was announced, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has broken his silence on the future of the league: "All indications are showing that the position of LIV has never been stronger and that the success of our players and our brand has never been in a better place…. "I’m definitely seeing a lot of FOMO out there. I know, personally I’m speaking to numerous players who want to come to LIV." Norman says his role at LIV is safe and called reports of his demise “white noise."

Fans took the comments section and one wrote:

"Said every CEO ever."

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Fans' reaction

"LIV is independent"- Greg Norman talks about the Saudi circuit

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf engaged in a legal battle for over a year before announcing the merger in 2023. The unexpected merger came as a shock and the US government has been investigating the agreement.

The deal ignited numerous questions about the future of LIV Golf, with fans wondering will the series be able to proceed with another season next year because as per the contract, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly owns the right to disband LIV Golf if he wants to.

Recently, LIV Golf also lost a case seeking OWGR points. The OWGR officials turned down their application as their format does not match with other golf series in the world.

As the LIV Golf is approaching its finale, CEO Greg Norman spoke about the circuit. He said the framework agreement between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is a bit of a catalyst.

“The framework agreement really is a bit of a catalyst because of the recognizing the commercialization of what we are doing here at LIV. Private equity has never been invested in the game. We’re an asset class now. And that asset class is in the teams. … So we’re in that position now where the true valuation of where we were in the beta season to the valuation of where we are today is real and going up and up and up,” Norman said (via USA Today Sports).

“LIV is independent. I don’t see LIV going anywhere but up," he concluded.

The LIV Golf final team championship will take place this week in Miami.