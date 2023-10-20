“That’s why I wanted to speak to Jay Monahan” - Greg Norman says he ‘hopes’ the PGA Tour-Saudi framework deal works despite low interest from parties

LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, says that he isn't concerned about the league's future, regardless of the fate of its deal with the PGA Tour. He also hopes the deal will be finalized despite the doubt surrounding the framework agreement.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour and PIF jointly announced the shocking deal, declaring their intention to form a new unified entity for the betterment of golf's future. Since the announcement, Norman has refrained from making any comments.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, ahead of the Saudi-backed circuit's season-ending team championship at Doral, Norman spoke to a group of reporters, where he discussed the controversial deal, the league's future and his future with the league.

The two-time major champion said that he wasn't concerned about LIV's future when the deal was announced between the two rival circuits in June. He was quoted as saying, via the Palm Beach Post:

"I knew exactly the investment into LIV and the long-term ability of the franchises, and the valuation of each one of these franchises. The money was always going to be invested in that and it will continue to be invested in that. I knew LIV was always going to exist."

The 68-year-old veteran was also asked about how the leagues would operate if the deal were to be finalized in the future. He responded that, while he had his perspective, he didn't want to get involved in the decision-making process.

"There’s smarter people involved with that than I am," he added. "I just hope it does work. I really do. I’ve always been a believer of that. That’s why I wanted to speak to Jay Monahan a long time ago.

"I wanted to speak to him to explain the value of what our product is and the value of what we can give back to everybody. They chose not to. So I’ll leave it up them to figure it out. I’m truly having a great time doing this. The journey’s been worth it."

"I was never in any fear of anybody": Greg Norman had no doubts over his future with LIV amid the concerns due to the PIF-PGA Tour

During the Senate subcommittee hearing, Ron Price, the PGA Tour's chief operating officer, said that Greg Norman would exit LIV Golf if the deal were finalized. However, the Australian veteran expressed that he was unfazed by all these 'white noises' and didn't pay any attention to them.

During the press meetup at Doral on Thursday, Norman clarified his future with the Saudi-backed circuit. He said, as per the Palm Beach Post:

"Sitting in this seat today, I know every step I've made has been for the right reasons. Right reasons for the game of golf. Right reasons for the players, independent contractors. Right reasons for multiple reasons.

"But golf is the principal reason why what I've done today is right. So I was never in any fear of anybody saying anything or any animus against me or anything like that. Because the business model works."

The LIV Golf League's Team Championship will begin on Friday, October 20 at Trump National Doral. It will mark the end of the circuit's 2023 season.