2023 Memorial Tournament payout: How much will the traditional PGA Tour event winner get?

The PGA Tour is heading for another designated event - the 2023 Memorial Tournament, scheduled to take place from June 1-4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament was started in 1976 by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and is conducted annually to recognize his contributions to sports.

The purse for the 2023 Memorial Tournament is $20 million, with the winner getting a $3.6 million check. One hundred and twenty golfers will compete in the event, which begins this Thursday, June 1.

Here are the payouts for the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

1 $3,600,000

2 $2,180,000

3 $1,380,000

4 $980,000

5 $820,000

6 $725,000

7 $675,000

8 $625,000

9 $585,000

10 $545,000

11 $505,000

12 $465,000

13 $425,000

14 $385,000

15 $365,000

16 $345,000

17 $325,000

18 $305,000

19 $285,000

20 $265,000

21 $245,000

22 $225,000

23 $209,000

24 $193,000

25 $177,000

26 $161,000

27 $155,000

28 $149,000

29 $143,000

30 $137,000

31 $131,000

32 $125,000

33 $119,000

34 $114,000

35 $109,000

36 $104,000

37 $99,000

38 $95,000

39 $91,000

40 $87,000

41 $83,000

42 $79,000

43 $75,000

44 $71,000

45 $67,000

46 $63,000

47 $59,000

48 $55,800

49 $53,000

50 $51,400

51 $50,200

52 $49,000

53 $48,200

54 $47,400

55 $47,000

56 $46,600

57 $46,200

58 $45,800

59 $45,400

60 $45,000

61 $44,600

62 $44,200

63 $43,800

64 $43,400

65 $43,000

Memorial Tournament payouts over the years

Here is a list of all the previous winners and prize money of the Memorial Tournament:

2022

Winner: Billy Horschel

Prize money: $2,160,000

2021

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $1,674,000

2020

Winner: Jon Rahm

Prize money: $1,674,000

2019

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $1,638,000

2018

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Prize money: $1,602,000

2017

Winner: Jason Dufner

Prize money: $1,566,000

2016

Winner: William McGirt

Prize money: $1,530,000

2015

Winner: David Lingmerth

Prize money: $1,160,000

2014

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $1,160,000

2013

Winner: Matt Kuchar

Prize money: $1,160,000

2012

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,160,000

2011

Winner: Steve Stricker

Prize money: $1,160,000

2010

Winner: Justin Rose

Prize money: $1,080,000

2009

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,080,000

2008

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $1,080,000

2007

Winner: K. J. Choi

Prize money: $1,080,000

2006

Winner: Carl Pettersson

Prize money: $1,035,000

2005

Winner: Bart Bryant

Prize money: $990,000

2004

Winner: Ernie Els

Prize money: $945,000

2003

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $900,000

2002

Winner: Jim Furyk

Prize money: $810,000

2001

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $738,000

2000

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $558,000

1999

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $459,000

1998

Winner: Fred Couples

Prize money: $396,000

1997

Winner: Vijay Singh

Prize money: $342,000

1996

Winner: Tom Watson

Prize money: $324,000

1995

Winner: Greg Norman

Prize money: $306,000

1994

Winner: Tom Lehman

Prize money: $270,000

1993

Winner: Paul Azinger

Prize money: $252,000

1992

Winner: David Edwards

Prize money: $234,000

1991

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $216,000

1990

Winner: Greg Norman

Prize money: $180,000

1989

Winner: Bob Tway

Prize money: $160,000

1988

Winner: Curtis Strange

Prize money: $160,000

1987

Winner: Don Pooley

Prize money: $140,000

1986

Winner: Hal Sutton

Prize money: $100,000

1985

Winner: Hale Irwin

Prize money: $100,000

1984

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

Prize money: $90,000

1983

Winner: Hale Irwin

Prize money: $72,000

1982

Winner: Raymond Floyd

Prize money: $63,000

1981

Winner: Keith Fergus

Prize money: $63,000

1980

Winner: David Graham

Prize money: $54,000

1979

Winner: Tom Watson

Prize money: $54,000

1978

Winner: Jim Simons

Prize money: $50,000

1977

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

Prize money: $45,000

1976

Winner: Roger Maltbie

Prize money: $40,000

Poll : 0 votes