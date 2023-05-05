Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele join the field to play in Memorial Tournament

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele, three of the best players in the world, will play in the 2023 Memorial Tournament. One of the most renowned tournaments in professional golf, the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament draws some of the biggest names in the game.

The 14th-placed Collin Morikawa, who just completed the 2022 season, is currently doing well. He was a member of the United States Ryder Cup winning team last year and won three tournaments, including the Open Championship.

One of the top ball-strikers on the tour, Morikawa is known for his accuracy with his irons and wedges, which has contributed significantly to his success.

Watch out for Patrick Cantlay, who is now rated fourth in the world, in the Memorial Tournament. In 2021, he enjoyed a breakthrough season, taking home more than $7 million in prize money after winning four competitions, including the FedEx Cup.

Cantlay is a favourite to contend in any tournament he participates in because of his consistency and strong all-around game. He was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2021 and is ranked No. 4 in the world rankings. The 31-year-old has six top-10 finishes in 11 PGA Tour tournaments in 2023.

Another notable competitor in the space is the fifth-ranked player Xander Schauffele. He has consistently been in the top five in major championships, having achieved four top-5 results over the previous three years.

Strong in both his short game and putting, Schauffele is a well-rounded player. He is renowned for having a strong mind and being able to function well under duress. Schauffele has seven PGA Tour victories and 46 top-10 finishes.

This year, he has seven top-10 finishes in 12 tournaments and ranks No. 5 in the world. Schauffele has played in the Memorial five times, finishing within the top 10 in the last four.

The Memorial Tournament's importance

Jack Horschel speaks after winning the Memorial Tournament 2022 as Jack Nicklaus looks on

The Memorial Tournament, which is held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is known for its challenging layout and difficult greens. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus himself, and it is widely regarded as one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour.

The tournament also has a strong field every year, with many of the world's top players vying for the prestigious title.

The event is considerably more exciting with Morikawa, Cantlay, and Schauffele on the pitch. These three golfers are among the greatest in the world, and they'll be up against a field of elite competitors that includes Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm.

In addition, the Memorial Tournament is crucial for players as they get ready for the US Open, which begins a few weeks later. Many golfers use the Memorial Tournament as a warm-up competition to get ready for one of the toughest and most prestigious competitions in the sport.

The golfing world would be keenly watching who emerges victorious in Dublin, Ohio.

