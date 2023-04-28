2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

Austin Smotherman played the first round of 63 to top the leaderboard of the Mexico Open at Vidanta after 18 holes. The American golfer carded eight birdies in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday to finish with a scoring deficit of 8. He is one stroke ahead of Erik Van Rooyen and Tano Gaya.

The Mexico Open features three golfers within the top 50 in OWGR, but strangely, the lower-ranked golfers topped the leaderboard after the opening round.

Raul Pereda, who is ranked 810th in OWGR, has never played on the PGA Tour before and at the Mexico Open, he secured the fourth position alongside Stephen Jaeger, Erik Cole, Taylor Pendrith, and Tony Finau. Pereda played a bogey-free round with six birdies to score 65 after 18 holes.

Speaking about his debut match, Pereda said as quoted by Golfweek:

“I just think more than the score I’m proud I was able to stay very present shot by shot. My coach, my old coach from school just told me just enjoy shot by shot, and sometimes it sounds easier said than getting it done. I was just able to stay in the present and give myself opportunities and roll it very good today.”

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner and defending champion, settled in 14th place with a score of -4 after playing an ever-par front nine.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Day 1 leaderboard

Here's the 2023 Mexico Open Day 1 leaderboard:

1 Austin Smotherman: -8

T2. Erik van Rooyen: -7

T2. Tano Goya: -7

T4. Stephan Jaeger: -6

T4. Eric Cole: -6

T4. Taylor Pendrith: -6

T4. Raul Pereda: -6

T4. Tony Finau: -6

T9. Richy Werenski: -5

T9. Austin Cook: -5

T9. Sean O'Hair: -5

T9. Brandon Wu: -5

T9. Scott Harrington: -5

T14. Jon Rahm: -4

T14. Gary Woodland: -4

T14. Matt Wallace: -4

T14. Beau Hossler: -4

T14. Ben Taylor: -4

T14. Carson Young: -4

T14. Harry Hall: -4

T14. Kevin Roy: -4

T14. Trevor Werbylo: -4

T14. Vincent Norrman: -4

T14. Jimmy Walker: -4

T14. Andrew Novak: -4

T14. Andrew Putnam: -4

T14. James Hahn: -4

T14. Will Gordon: -4

T14. Sebastian Vazquez: -4

T14. Nicolai Hojgaard: -4

T31. Grayson Murray: -3

T31. Michael Kim: -3

T31. Emiliano Grillo: -3

T31. Mark Hubbard: -3

T31.Derek Ernst: -3

T31, Garrick Higgo: -3

T31. Cody Gribble: -3

T31. Dylan Wu: -3

T31. Akshay Bhatia: -3

T31. Cristobal Del Solar: -3

T31. Joseph Bramlett: -3

T31. Lanto Griffin: -3

T31. Maverick McNealy: -3

T31. Cameron Champ: -3

T31. Chez Reavie: -3

T31. Francesco Molinari: -3

T31. Brice Garnett: -3

T31. Ben Martin: -3

T31. Matthias Schmid: -3

T50. Sung Kang: -2

T50. S.H.Kim: -2

T50. Martin Laird: -2

T50. Nate Lashley: -2

T50. Jonathan Byrd: -2

T50. Callum Tarren: -2

T50. Kevin Streelman: -2

T50. Ryan Gerard: -2

T50. Jose Toledo: -2

T50. Zechang Dou: -2

T50. Bill Haas: -2

T50. Nico Echvarria: -2

T50. Brent Grant: -2

T50. Carl Yuan: -2

T50. Alejandro Tosti: -2

Poll : 0 votes