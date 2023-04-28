“Snipers”: Golf fans astonished after a swarm of bees invaded the field at the Mexico Open

A rare and unexpected incident occurred at the Mexico Open in Vidanta on Thursday, when a swarm of bees invaded the field during a golf match. Players and spectators were stunned and amused by the sight of thousands of buzzing insects flying around the course.

The incident happened during the second round of the PGA Tour event. The people involved were golfers Fred Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie and Francesco Molinari, their respective caddies and other members of the crew. They were on the 18th hole, with Van Rooyen getting ready to make a swing when they noticed the swarm approaching.

"I have never seen anything like that."A swarm of bees was probably not something @FredVR_ and crew saw coming @MexicoOpenGolf

Players, caddies and crew had to lie down on the ground for several minutes to avoid the bees. Besides that, and a few minutes delay, the incident didn’t have any consequences for the Mexico Open.

Fans' reactions started immediately, mostly joking and making references to the 1995 American movie “Tommy Boy”, where a couple of friends pretended to be under a swarm of bees to get rid of the police:

"Snipers," @gene_bruihl said on Twitter

“Your fire arms are useless against them,” @jsc403b said, quoting Tommy Boy

"First thing I thought watching this muted was oh we shooting up golf courses now #murica," @MJDoubleV said.

"Stop drop and roll always," @AussieJohn23 posted

"Look at all those fans hitting the ground!," @dadago2021 said.

The Mexico Open has its own Tommy Boy

Despite this episode, The Mexico Open at Vidanta closed on its opening day with success. After the first round, Austin Smotherman is leading the board with an 8 under 63.

"The New Tommy Boy" Erick van Rooyen, goes second with a seven-under 64. Six players are tied for third place, with a 6 under 65. They include Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole, Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Tony Finau and Tano Goya.

Here is the list of the first 20 players after Round One:

Austin Smotherman

Erik van Rooyen

Stephan Jaeger

Eric Cole

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Tony Finau

Tano Goya

Richy Werenski

Austin Cook

Sean O'Hair

Brandon Wu

Scott Harrington

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Matt Wallace

Beau Hossler

Ben Taylor

Carson Young

Harry Hall

Kevin Roy

